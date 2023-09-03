Little boy makes mini Vikram Lander model, gifts it to ISRO chief S Somanath. See post

The viral post was shared on X by Dr PV Venkitakrishnan.

A picture of ISRO chief S Somanath standing all-smiles with a little boy has taken up the internet by storm. Well, the young boy made a miniature model of Chandrayaan’s Vikram Lander and decided it to give it to Somanath on behalf of all the neighbours as well.

The now-viral post was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by retired ISRO director Dr PV Venkitakrishnan. The picture featured a beaming Somanath with the Vikram Lander model in his hand standing with the young artist of the creation. For the unversed, the Vikram Lander was carried to the moon for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“ISRO chief Sri Somanath today had a surprise visitor. A young neighbour boy has handed over own made Vikram Lander model to the ISRO chief on behalf of all the neighbours,” read the caption of the post.

See the post here:



ISRO Chief Sri Somanath today had a surprise visitor,A young neighbour boy has handed over own made Vikram Lander model to the ISRO chief on behalf of all the neighbours. pic.twitter.com/BcyHYO0pDW

Needless to say that the post went viral online and garnered a lot of attention. Social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“This is new India,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “So cute.”

Some people were moved by the little boy’s gesture as well.

“Appreciate boy's enthusiasm. Looks he too wanted to become scientist in future. Good luck,” a third person remarked. A fourth user chimed in, “Born with talent.”

Meanwhile, India became the first country in the world to make a soft landing on the south surface of the moon. The feat was achieved on August 23. With this, the nation’s third lunar mission was declared a grand success.