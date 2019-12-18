App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 06:32 PM IST

Lithuanian airport decorates Christmas tree with items confiscated from fliers

Representational Image (Pixabay)
An airport from Lithuania has grabbed the limelight for coming up with a rather unusual and innovative way to decorate a Christmas tree.

Shunning traditional Christmas decors, the authorities at this airport decided to embellish it with items confiscated by security officials from fliers.

The aviation security unit at the Vilnius airport came up with this idea while thinking of a way to increase awareness among passengers about what not to carry on flights.

According to a BBC report, it took the airport staff more than two weeks to decorate the 5 ft-long tree.

They took the reach of their unique décor-cum-sensitisation programme a notch up by sharing a picture of the tree on LinkedIn.

The tree was decorated with myriad confiscated items including knives, scissors, lighters, blades, and other sharp or flammable objects.

Adding a sarcastic warning message to their post, the airport wrote on LinkedIn: “So, if you don’t want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on next year’s Christmas tree — better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight.

It was later shared on multiple social media platforms by scores of netizens who found it absolutely stunning and interesting.




First Published on Dec 18, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #trends #world

