'Listening' to the machine and other essential safety tips for vehicle owners

Riding your vehicle on the streets has its fun. But with it also come a considerable amount of risks, dangers and road hazards.

While it is impossible to be completely safe and secure while driving your vehicle, taking these precautions could help reduce mishaps.

1. Vehicle health is as important as yours!

Daily drivers and bikers tend to overlook basic parameters like service intervals, consumable replacement or damage repairs. As the car ages, its mechanical parts start deteriorating and these can lead to significant mishaps or problems if not checked regularly. Reading the User Manual of your car or bike and keeping it handy all times is a smart choice that will help you 'listen' to what your machine is saying when its tired.

2. Invest in a portable puncture repair kit

There's nothing more useful than a portable puncture kit for vehicle owners. Usually, in case of cars, when a tire punctures, it can just be replaced by a stepney. However, motorcyclists are not so lucky and often make do with tubes in tubeless tires, or risk riding with a flat tire.

Even in cases of cars, an unfortunate lack of a spare tire can become a significant hurdle. In these scenarios, having a portable puncture repair kit will save most of the trouble. Consisting of simple tools to help you fix up the hole, a puncture repair kit is enough to tape up your vehicle and take it to the nearest garage.

3. Protective gear

Especially in the case of motorcyclists, wearing proper protective gear like helmets and gloves can prevent severe injury in case of a crash. More specifically, good quality full-face helmets with abrasion resistance and textile gloves will help the rider stay safer.

For car owners, car companies include many safety features while manufacturing cars. Despite that, accidents are bound to happen if you're not careful.

4. Reinforced toolbox

Whatever car or bike you purchase, companies do provide some tools with the vehicle. But it is only wise to carry a toolbox that has more tools, other than the ones provided. A toolbox is the best friend in case of a mechanical breakdown. A basic toolkit available easily online or at hardware shops has all the necessary tools like spanners and screwdrivers, which can be used to fix minor issues and troubles in your vehicle, at least till you reach a garage or a service centre.

The immediate risk for car owners is lesser than bikers given the structure of the vehicle but this doesn't mean one is safe to drive as one pleases.

Following traffic rules, obeying speed limits and staying aware of incoming vehicles and people at all times are best ways to drive safe on the road.