Liquor isn't smuggled goods, sell it decently like any other commodity with basic facilities, Kerala HC tells state govt

Representative image.

The Kerala High Court on August 1 said that the state government needs to take steps to ensure liquor is sold decently like any other commodity.

According to a report in LiveLaw, a Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran was hearing a contempt matter regarding the non-implementation of the Court's order to provide a dignified way to citizens to purchase liquor from BEVCO outlets.

Court pointed out that people residing near the shops found it difficult to come out of their homes and children and women were not able to walk past such shops due to absence of basic facilities.

The Bench observed that the concerned authorities should understand that liquor is not a smuggled good to be sold without proper infrastructure, added the report.

During a quality audit, it was found that 96 liquor shops lacked basic requirements and he had ordered shifting them from the present places.

Compared to the neighbouring states, the number of liquor outlets in the state was cited to be low based on population, the report revealed.

Earlier this month, news agency ANI reported that the high court sought an explanation from the state government on the crowds seen in front of Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) outlets in the state as people queued up to purchase liquor.

The court asked the government to submit its explanation within a week.

The court observed that "the crowds in front of liquor outlets amid the pandemic should not be neglected. The COVID-19 protocol is not followed in liquor outlets."