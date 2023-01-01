Lionel Messi shares New Year's note: 'A year I will never forget'. See post

Lionel Messi on Sunday wished his fans a happy new year with a bunch of photos on Instagram.

Lionel Messi on Sunday penned a heartfelt note wishing everyone a happy new year and thanking his family, friends, and fans for the support. The Argentine football legend also shared a few photos of his New Year's Eve celebration with family.

"End of a year I will never forget," Messi wrote on Instagram. "The dream I always chased finally came true. But that wouldn't be worth anything either if it wasn't because I can share it with a wonderful family, the best one can have, and friends who always supported me and didn't let me stay on the floor every time I fell."

He also thanked fans from other countries for their support. "It would be impossible to get where I came without so much encouragement that I received so much from all the people in my country as from Paris, Barcelona and so many other cities and countries from which I have been receiving love," Messi wrote.

"I wish this year was also wonderful for everyone and I wish you all the health and strength to remain happy in 2023. A huge hug to all!"

On December 30, Messi also paid a tribute to the late football legend Pele. Sharing a couple of photos clicked with him, Messi wrote, "Rest in peace, Pele."