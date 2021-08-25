LinkedIn's Global Talent Acquisition head shares tips to get recruiter's attention

Representative Image (Image Courtesy: Pixabay.com)

Jennifer Shappley, LinkedIn’s vice president of global talent acquisition, has said that the ear of 'Great Resignation' has made work a lot difficult for recruiting teams like her own. The term Great Resignation refers to the growing occurrence of people quitting their jobs.

The Microsoft 2021 Work Trend Index showed 41 percent of the global workforce are considering resigning this year - a near doubling of job-switching intent on the two years before the pandemic.

Shappley says that if a candidate brings up the Great Resignation in their interview and wants to explore what’s out there, then it is "not a red flag". "However, while there are lots of opportunities out there, there is obviously still competition for roles," she told CNBC Make It.

Sharing tips for job seekers, Shappley said that candidates should take their time to prepare for every interview as if it is the only position they are appearing for.

She also said that hiring managers can "absolutely" tell if someone has put in the time to prepare.

Shappley told the publication that there is no "silver bullet question" that can catch a recruiter's attention but she notices when a candidate has done their research.

"Someone who asks a question that starts with, 'I noticed this,' or 'I have seen this in the job posting on your website,' or 'I have seen this,’ and then they lead into their question. This shows they have done their research and then formed a question tied to that. It stands out versus not having a question at all or using something more generic," she said, as quoted in the report.