English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    LinkedIn user writes 'investor’ in Apple, Microsoft, Tesla: 'Owner of Worldwide'

    The person's LinkedIn profile showed that he had worked for leading companies across industries such as Tesla, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet Inc.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
    LinkedIn

    The LinkedIn user's post was shared as a screenshot by a user X and many were impressed with the person's confidence. (Representational Photo).

    Social networking platform LinkedIn has, over the years, emerged as a key tool for professionals to display their work experiences, share updates and impress followers. However, users, in some cases, can go overboard by not just listing the companies they work for, but their roles in these firms.

    A LinkedIn user was recently identified as mentioning 'Investor' in each of his work experiences. The person's profile showed that he was employed with leading companies across industries such as Tesla, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet Inc.


    The screenshot of the person's LinkedIn profile was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption that read, "He put himself as an investor for every stock he owns,".


    The photo showed that the person had started working in each of the companies from January 2021 and was currently an investor in all four firms.

    The 'X' post, which has gone viral since it was posted a few days ago, saw many comments from users, many of whom were impressed with the person's confidence to writer investor in each of the companies.

    Related stories

    "That's kind of brilliant," one user wrote.

    "This guy probably tells girls at bars he owns Tesla," another user wrote.

    "brb, going to put myself as investor in #Bitcoin," a fourth user wrote.

    Also read: Ex-Google, Twitter MD Parminder Singh shares valuable life lesson he learnt at Apple

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alphabet #Apple #LinkedIn #Microsoft #Tesla
    first published: Aug 24, 2023 09:51 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!