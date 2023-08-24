LinkedIn user writes 'investor’ in Apple, Microsoft, Tesla: 'Owner of Worldwide'

The LinkedIn user's post was shared as a screenshot by a user X and many were impressed with the person's confidence. (Representational Photo).

Social networking platform LinkedIn has, over the years, emerged as a key tool for professionals to display their work experiences, share updates and impress followers. However, users, in some cases, can go overboard by not just listing the companies they work for, but their roles in these firms.

A LinkedIn user was recently identified as mentioning 'Investor' in each of his work experiences. The person's profile showed that he was employed with leading companies across industries such as Tesla, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet Inc.

The screenshot of the person's LinkedIn profile was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption that read, "He put himself as an investor for every stock he owns,".



HE PUT HIMSELF AS AN INVESTOR FOR EVERY STOCK HE OWNS pic.twitter.com/0eNLTLno0v — The State of LinkedIn (@StateOfLinkedIn) August 21, 2023

The photo showed that the person had started working in each of the companies from January 2021 and was currently an investor in all four firms.

The 'X' post, which has gone viral since it was posted a few days ago, saw many comments from users, many of whom were impressed with the person's confidence to writer investor in each of the companies.

"That's kind of brilliant," one user wrote.

"This guy probably tells girls at bars he owns Tesla," another user wrote.

"brb, going to put myself as investor in #Bitcoin," a fourth user wrote.

