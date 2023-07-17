'Made a mistake': Bengaluru woman makes confession on LinkedIn of choosing a wrong job

The LinkedIn user, identified as Shikha Gupta, had worked for "Swiggy" and "Urban Ladder" before "Slice". (Photos credit: linkedin.com/shikhagupta1).

A woman's confession on LinkedIn of having not enjoyed a one-year stint at a firm went viral after a Twitter user shared a screenshot of her experience.

The user-identified as Vibur Babuurajan- shared a screenshot of the confession, shared by Bengaluru-based Shikha Gupta who wrote that she had "moved on" after spending one-year between October 2021 and November 2022 at a company named "Slice".

"Made a mistake. Gave it a year to make sure just in case. Moved on," Gupta wrote on LinkedIn.

Additionally, her LinkedIn profile also stated that she had worked for companies such as "Swiggy" and "Urban Ladder" and was currently working for "Blissclub" as a "Creative Director".

The tweet generated several comments from users, many of whom praised the woman for her honesty.

"How do I become friends with whoever this is cause I love the candour," one user wrote.

"I also want to write like this for one company," another user wrote.

"Your profile is turning out to be Linkedin analyzer or Linkedin spectator," a third user wrote.

"When your creative head not only makes viral posts but is herself a viral phenomenon!! Doing her magic one copy at a time -@ShikhaGupta__," another user wrote.

One Twitter user tagged Gupta and she replied saying she felt and famous yet exposed.