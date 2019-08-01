Lineman cuts power supply of police station after getting fined for not wearing helmet

A lineman was issued a challan of Rs 500 for violating traffic norms by not wearing a helmet. So, he cut the power supply of the police station in a tit-for-tat move.

Srinivas, the electrician, was returning to a power station in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district when the sub-inspector of the police station, Ramesh Chandra, intercepted him and imposed a fine.

The policeman and his associates reportedly began explaining to the electrician why he was being fined and how he, not wearing helmet, had violated of traffic rules. That was when Srinivas also returned the favour and explained to them how a penalty could be imposed on them for not clearing power bill dues on time. He said he even put the cops in touch with his junior engineer who requested them to pardon Srinivas, but they did not relent.

According to a Times of India report, a vexed Srinivas paid the fine online and went on to ask his colleagues to dig up the records of the police station and find the amount due with Line Par Police Station.

They learnt that the police station had not cleared their bills since January 2016, and the amount pending was a whopping Rs 6,62,463. This gave the lineman a grand opportunity to avenge himself and so he snapped their power supply for about four hours.

Commenting on the debt, Ranveer Singh – the sub-divisional officer of DVVNL Firozabad – said, despite sending multiple reminders to the police station, they had not bothered clearing their bills. In fact, they did not pay a single penny since 2016.

Explaining why Srinivas and his colleagues were so furious after the challan was issued, the official said that they had not received their salary for four months. They reportedly told the cops about their inability to shell out Rs 500; even then, the cops didn’t bend.

However, after the power bill was generated, the cops got in touch with DVVNL and requested to settle the dispute.