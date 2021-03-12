Like to taunt the cops? This city makes it illegal

Kentucky Senate passes bill criminalizing protesters who taunt or insult police officers.

Kentucky’s state Senate passed a new bill on March 11 that would criminalize “taunting” or insulting a police officer.

Under the legislation, anyone who “accosts, insults, taunts, or challenges a law enforcement officer with offensive or derisive words, or by gestures or other physical contact, that would have a direct tendency to provoke a violent response” would be guilty of a misdemeanor and face up to 90 days in jail and fines, reported news agency Associated Press.

According to the report, the proposal also increases penalties for rioting. For instance, those charged with rioting would be required to be held for a minimum of 48 hours. Another provision would criminalize aiming “a light, a laser pointer, an activated horn or other noise-making device towards the head” of a first responder.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican state Sen. Danny Carroll, a retired cop, said he filed the proposal in response to frequent protests in Louisville last year.

Demonstrations — some of which turned violent — were a frequent occurrence, as protesters called for charges to be brought against the officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death.

The bill passed the Kentucky’s Republican-dominated Senate 22-11. Democratic lawmakers warned that the proposal could be used to unfairly target peaceful protesters. State Sen. Gerald Neal, a Democrat who represents Louisville, called the legislation “unnecessary” and “unreasonable."

“This is a hammer on my district,” Neil said. “I personally resent it. This is beneath this body.”

With inputs from AP