Like A Boss: INDmoney’s Ashish Kashyap on why he doesn’t believe in democratic decision-making, the business leader he admires and his management advice

Note to readers: How ​do corporate India’s leaders manage their businesses? Where do they draw inspiration from? What is their management style? Like A Boss is a new series of interviews aimed to offer readers lessons from corporate bosses on how they run their companies.

Ashish Kashyap was the first country manager of Google in India. In 2011, Kashyap co-founded ibibo Pay, a payments platform, which was later branded as PayU and sold to Naspers in 2014. In his second innings, 45-year old Kashyap launched a wealth management startup named INDmoney. In the latest edition of Like A Boss, Kashyap shares why he is not a big supporter of democratic processes and the need to define the purpose to manage a business. Edited excerpts from an interview.

What time do you like to be at your desk?

Ashish Kashyap: 10 a.m

AK:

AK:

AK:

AK:

AK:

AK:

AK:

AK:

Follow the entire Like A Boss series here

Job: especially at a startup."Lead by example"The buck stops at the leader who needs to take the final call. I am not a strong advocate of democratic process for taking decisions. We need to be quick and decisions need not be popular. Hence best taken by the one person or leader.Respected.I have a strategy team (founder's office) besides an admin manager.Jeff Bezos, Amazon.Blitzscaling: The Lightning-Fast Path to Building Massively Valuable Companies : Book by Chris Yeh and Reid HoffmanYes. I do so very frequently.Define the "purpose" and "objectives" in a very simple manner. Have everyone in your team rally around this common cause.