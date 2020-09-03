172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|like-a-boss-indmoneys-ashish-kashyap-on-why-he-doesnt-believe-in-democratic-decision-making-the-business-leader-he-admires-and-his-management-advice-5794481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Like A Boss: INDmoney’s Ashish Kashyap on why he doesn’t believe in democratic decision-making, the business leader he admires and his management advice

Ashish Kashyap reveals his management style, the books that has influenced him and the best place to prepare for leadership.

Priyanka Sahay

Note to readers: How ​do corporate India’s leaders manage their businesses? Where do they draw inspiration from?  What is their management style? Like A Boss is a new series of interviews aimed to offer readers lessons from corporate bosses on how they run their companies. 

Ashish Kashyap was the first country manager of Google in India. In 2011, Kashyap co-founded ibibo Pay, a payments platform, which was later branded as PayU and sold to Naspers in 2014. In his second innings, 45-year old Kashyap launched a wealth management startup named INDmoney. In the latest edition of Like A Boss, Kashyap shares why he is not a big supporter of democratic processes and the need to define the purpose to manage a business. Edited excerpts from an interview.

What time do you like to be at your desk?

Close

Ashish Kashyap: 10 a.m

Where is the best place to prepare for leadership: at business school or on the job?

AK:Job: especially at a startup.

Describe your management style.

AK:"Lead by example"

Are tough decisions best taken by one person or collectively?

AK: The buck stops at the leader who needs to take the final call. I am not a strong advocate of democratic process for taking decisions. We need to be quick and decisions need not be popular. Hence best taken by the one person or leader.

Do you want to be liked, feared or respected?

AK: Respected.

What does your support team look like?

AK: I have a strategy team (founder's office) besides an admin manager.

A blike a bossusiness outside of the fin-tech sector or a business leader that you draw inspiration from?

AK: Jeff Bezos, Amazon.

Which management book has influenced you the most?

AK: Blitzscaling: The Lightning-Fast Path to Building Massively Valuable Companies : Book by Chris Yeh and Reid Hoffman

Do you socialise with your team outside of work?

AK: Yes. I do so very frequently.

IND2
What would your key management advice be?
AK: Define the "purpose" and "objectives" in a very simple manner. Have everyone in your team rally around this common cause.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 05:02 pm

