Gossip girl, gossip boy and why we love to gossip

Shinie Antony
Mar 04, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Gossip, the oldest entertainment industry, the openly delicious form of public discourse, cuts across all genders.

Anybody will tell you that gossiping is a sin. Nobody wants to be called a gossip, that’s for sure. And yet the act of gossiping, of mixing facts and fiction, of verbally combining all genres from speculative fiction to whodunits, stand-up comedy, mimicry and mime, is a big hit with humans. "Give me the goss," we say on arrival anywhere.

Oh, that lovely moment during a lull in the conversation when someone bends conspiratorially towards you so that only you can hear. Or sentences that begin with "did you know?", "don’t tell anybody", "I shouldn’t be saying this but…". It is all our ears can do to not jump off the sides of our heads, while we affect a cool façade even as our hearts thump and blood goes into high tide. That moment between not knowing and then knowing it all is the slowest of slow motions.

The awareness that someone somewhere is surely gossiping about us rarely stops us from gossiping. It is an openly delicious form of public discourse, going as it does behind the back of a mutual acquaintance.

In early primitive days, when men and women were told to get themselves different planets — Mars for men and Venus for women — it was rumoured that only women gossiped. This theory was debunked soon after when women reached the workplace and found men lingering at the village well more often than them. The word "gossip" immediately lost its pinkness and began to look very blue. So, that’s the positive: gossip cuts across all genders.