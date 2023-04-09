 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why during Ramzan, watermelons sell like hot cakes in Kashmir

Irfan Amin Malik
Apr 09, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Watermelon brings a cheer to its sellers in the Valley, and despite the supplies getting hit by the closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway intermittently, truckloads of the fruit have arrived daily since the beginning of the holy month.

The sale of watermelon during Ramzan increases by 50 per cent compared to the rest of the year.

Watermelon has become a favourite Ramzan fruit for the people in Kashmir and, every day, huge imports of the hydrating fruit reach the Valley from different states. For the past five years, massive watermelon consumption during the holy month of Ramzan has pushed other fruits to the edge.

Bashir Ahmad Bashir, president of Fruit and Vegetable Association Kashmir, tells Moneycontrol that, every year, “the sale of watermelon during Ramzan increases by 50 per cent compared to the rest of the year. People in Kashmir love this fruit more than other states of the country.”

While quoting figures, Bashir says, despite the cold weather in Kashmir this year, the good sale of watermelon continues. “Every day more than 25 trucks loaded with 11 tonnes of watermelon, worth around Rs 1 crore, reach Kashmir on a daily basis. The sales of the fruit will grow in the coming days once the temperature rises. Currently, the produce is being brought from various Indian states — Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.”

This year when watermelons arrived in Kashmir before the expected season, some people raised doubts about the melons being chemically injected and refrained from purchasing the fruit.