Why do people care so much about the Met Gala? 

May 02, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Fashion’s biggest night has been around since 1946. But the world beyond began to take notice only about five years ago. What changed?

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in an elegant, understated Prabal Gurung embroidery-and-pearls gown.

It’s the first Monday of May in the Western hemisphere, which means it’s time for the Met Gala. Another round of red carpet looks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, another day of incessant social media chatter all over the world, pondering those looks and wondering what their wearers were thinking. It’s become the sort of unexpected summer ritual some of us never thought would become, well, a ritual.

And yet here we are. Ever since the Met Gala’s theme for 2023 was announced—“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”—the Internet has been in hand-wringing mode. A section has been breathless with anticipation to see how their favourite celebrities have interpreted Vogue chief and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour’s dress code commandment, “in honour of Karl”.

Isha Ambani

The rest have fumed at the choice of a theme: Karl Lagerfeld, world-famous fashion designer best known for his work at Chanel, was also infamous for his always controversial but now truly out-of-vogue comments about body shapes, the #metoo movement, sweatpants (“a sign of defeat”)—and general misogyny, homophobia, racism, Islamophobia as well.