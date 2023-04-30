 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who is a feminist? Let Malayalam author KR Meera tell you

Jayanthi Madhukar
Apr 30, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author KR Meera explains the much-touted word which often, unjustifiably, gets a bad rap, and on writing about women and publishing.

Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author KR Meera. (Photo: Twitter)

After an engaging session at the Aakhar Dakshin: A Festival of South Indian Languages in Bengaluru, Malayalam author KR Meera sat on a couch outside the auditorium waiting to sign books for her readers. It was an interesting glimpse of what the award-winning writer means to her fans. A young girl handed the Hangwoman (2012) book to Meera and talked about feeling ‘numb’ for a day or two after reading the translation of Aarachar (2012) which, incidentally, won the 2013 Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, and tells the story of a woman grappling with the legacy of her family’s profession of being executioners. “I want to dedicate my first book to you,” the fan gushed, professing her interest in writing. Next a father gave a copy of Qabar (2021) and asked Meera to autograph it for his daughter. Another young woman requested Meera to autograph the books for her and all the brave women.

At the session, Meera had quibbled over the word ‘feminist’ with a male member of the audience who wondered why there should even be such a word pertaining specifically to women. In reply, Meera asked him if he believed in the Indian Constitution which gave equal rights to every Indian. “If you believe in the Indian Constitution, you are a feminist,” she said, correcting the misconception the word elicits. On the subject of her ‘feminist’ stories making an impact, she reminisced about an aunt who said that her son had changed: ‘He has become a feminist after reading your books! He doesn’t allow anyone to wash his plate even.’ “That’s my success story,” Meera said. She spoke of someone asking her if she was writing a new book (she is!) and if that, too, is a feminist book. Meera had retorted: ‘If it’s a good book, it should be a feminist book. All writing should be feminist.’

From starting out as a journalist to writing the serialised story of Aarachar for Madhyamam Weekly that ran for 53 volumes and then later, writing novellas, novels and TV scripts, Meera commented on how she had changed as a person. “When writing, I just write whatever I want but later, I read and reread to check for problematic scenes because I don’t want my publishers to get into trouble. I love my critics and if they have issues with what I have written, I feel that’s on me because I haven’t been able to communicate my ideas to them. The world belongs to all. My understanding of life and people have changed. As an aside, this line of thought, too, worries me.”

Through the entire session, Meera often spoke of her exhaustion and if she would want to write after a couple of years. That was the author being candid of her creative process and the toll it unleashes on her.