Where to take mom for Mothers’ Day 2023: Recommendations for Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

When was the last time that you did something fun with your mom? I can’t remember and if you can’t either, here are some fun activities that will help you change that. While every day is mother's day, but it doesn't hurt to spoil her a bit extra on a particular one. A gift, cake and card aside, this Mother's Day (May 14), there's a week to plan, here are some simple yet meaningful ways to spend quality time with mom in the following cities:

MUMBAI

Catch a Broadway musical

'The Sound Of Music' Broadway musical at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai.

How about lip-syncing to iconic numbers like My favourite things, Do re mi and Sixteen going on seventeen, while watching the joyful and timeless classic The Sound of Music. The evergreen story of love, laughter, and music is now showing at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The fun-filled family drama will transport you to the 1930s in Austria with scenic backgrounds, live orchestra and live singing on stage.

Where: NMACC, Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Tickets can be purchased online at www.nmacc.com and bookmyshow.com

Price: Rs 949 onwards

Go on a heritage walk

If your mom loves the great outdoors, why not enrol her for a fun and interesting walk? Join journalist and writer Priyanko Sarkar on a walk from Flora Fountain to the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, reminiscing, discovering and, above all, being nostalgic for all the great food and drinks we're never going to have again! In between, you'll learn about the history of water fountains and legendary party places that have long died out, about a failed coffee venture that brought ice to Bombay, and discover how the end of Prohibition in the US created India’s oldest surviving cocktail! The tour ends on a high with a kokum G&T especially crafted for participants.

Past Forward Heritage walk by Priyanko Sarkar.

When: May 13, 5.30-7.30 pm

Price: Rs 1,250 per person (inclusive of cocktail). Participants can bring their moms along for free. DM @priyanko on Instagram to register

Try your hand at pottery

This Mother's Day try your hand at pottery. (Photo: Andy Kelly via Unsplash)

Pottery is one of the most calming and meditative things you will ever do with your mom. Just a few hours together and you’d have learnt a new skill not to mention something beautiful to take back home. If this sounds exciting then enrol for a pottery class at Mitty in Andheri. While there, stock up on some for Instagram-worthy plates and bowls too.

Where: Mitty/Shira Ceramics, 18 Jewel Shopping Centre, 7 Bungalows, Andheri (West)

Tel.: +91 9324626697

Learn to crochet and make beautiful pieces

Learn to crochet together with your mother. (Photo via Unsplash)

Learning something new together with your mom is a great way to build a stronger bond. Doolally Taproom Andheri is conducting a crochet workshop that will teach you how to crochet and make beautiful pieces. No prior experience is necessary and the workshop is perfect for beginners. Did you know that engaging in cognitive exercises such as crocheting stimulates the mind and helps slow down or even prevent memory loss?

Where: Doolally Taproom, Andheri

When: May 13, 12-2 pm

Price: Rs 1,299 (includes materials and F&B worth Rs 300)

Watch a play

Antisocial Mumbai is showcasing six independently directed one act plays, that will have you laughing, crying, and everything in between. The plays range from hilarious comedies, heart-warming romances, spine-tingling thrills and more.

Where: Antisocial, Lower Parel

When: May 13th, 5 PM.

Tickets available at: Insider.in

DELHI

Take her for a ride among the clouds

Try Flyboy Aviation for a ride in the sky this mother's day.

If your mother is an adventure junkie like you, then whisk her for paramotoring. Flying through the clouds is a thrilling experience in itself. All you have to do is sit on a three-wheeled vehicle and the pilot will take you up above in the air, to give you a picturesque view of the city. You don’t need any kind of physical fitness to try this one out. There are different packages that vary in terms of the time spent paramotoring. It starts from three minutes and can go up to 24 minutes.

Where: Sector 58, Golf Course Extension Road, Near IREO Grand Arch, Gurugram

Tel: 098715 10510

Sing along with Sonu Nigam

Is your mom a Sonu Nigam fan? Then this live show is a must do this Mother’s Day. The legendary singer is set to perform live in Delhi after three years. Get geared for an unforgettable evening of soulful music. Unlike other concerts this one’s a seated event so you don’t have to worry about comfort.

When: 13 May 2023,

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Price: Rs 499 onwards.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Plan a pottery date with your mom

Pottery is one of the most calming and meditative things you will ever do with your mom. (Photo: Maheima Kapur via Unsplash)

Is your mom someone who’s always willing to take up new hobbies to keep monotony out of her life? Then this is something you have to make her try. Schedule a fun afternoon at Maati Srijan a pottery studio in East Delhi’s Patparganj area. You can learn the basics of clay art while creating a keepsake memento for each other. Try their one-day pottery workshop. Who knows you may just end up signing up for regular classes.

Where: Pottery Studio, Flat no. 21, Shubham Apartments, I.P. ExtensionTel.: Call 9911807960, to ask about the charges

Go on a museum tour

Museums are probably among the most intriguing places to visit anywhere in the world. And, Delhi is home to several offbeat ones. Take mom to The Museum of Illusions — a fun place with a Vortex Tunnel, an Upside Down Room and the gravity defying Infinity Room. The place also houses a collection of holograms and tricks that challenge vision, perception and the human brain. How about a doll museum? Shankar’s International Dolls Museum houses one of the largest collection of costume dolls anywhere in the world, and has over 6,000 figurines from 85 nations on display. Mirza Ghalib fans will love Ghalib Museum and Library which has images of the poet’s residences, his attire and favourite foods. Don’t miss paintings of artists such as MF Hussain, Satiate Jugular, Anise Farooqui and others on Ghalib’s verses.

BENGALURU

Plan a movie/TV series binge

Chances are, you've spent plenty of time parked in front of the television, so why not do it "alongside" your mom? Bring the popcorn out and put on one of the many heart warming movies such as Steel Magnolias that celebrates parenthood. Or simply cosy up and re-watch one of your favourite shows.

Go wine-tasting

Go on a wine-tasting tour this Mother's Day. (Photo: Kym Ellis via Unsplash)

Honestly, is it even Mother’s Day if there’s no wine involved? Go on a wine-tasting tour at Rico Vineyard located in the picturesque town of Chikkaballapur. The vineyard is surrounded by hills so you also club the tour with a trek to the nearby Nandi Hills and enjoy the panoramic view of the surrounding countryside. If you prefer a more leisurely way of exploring the vineyard, you can rent a bicycle and cycle through the vineyards. Meals are served alfresco amid the vines.

Where: NH-13, Vijayapur Solapur Highway

Kannal Post, Tq/Dist: Vijayapur. Tel: +91 96069 67208

Escape to Nandi Hills

This Mother's Day explore the hills in your backyard. (Photo: James Wheeler via Unsplash)

If your mom is a hiker, there's no better time than Mother's Day to hit the scenic Nandi Hills, an ancient hill fortress. You'll enjoy plenty of great scenery including panoramic views of the city and conversation along the way. Once you get to the top you will be rewarded with breath taking views and the fortress built by Tipu Sultan. Don't forget to visit the 600m-high Tipu's Drop where he used to drop the detainees blindfolded from the top to the base like the death cremation. Time your walk to coincide with the stunning sunrise or sunset. It’s magical.