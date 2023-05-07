When a Bengaluru Ayurvedic physician-homeopath attended King Charles’ coronation and tea party

King Charles walking with his queen Camilla.

I am Issac Mathai, the founder of SOUKYA, an integrative health and holistic centre tucked away on the outskirts of Bengaluru. If SOUKYA doesn’t ring a bell, then let me tell you an interesting fact. The newly crowned Queen of the United Kingdom has visited it seven times from 2018 to 2023 while King Charles celebrated his 71st birthday at the centre. Both are strong proponents of holistic treatment and King Charles was delighted by our organic and medicinal garden and water harvesting.

Issac Mathai (left), the founder of Bengaluru's SOUKYA holistic centre, with Dr Michael Dixon, in the UK.

On their visit to SOUKYA in November last year, after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, they indicated to me about my coming to London for the coronation. “You and Suja (my wife) should come and attend some of the several functions that will be held for the coronation,” they casually told me. In fact, Queen Camilla insisted that my wife and I bring our children as well. A month ago, I received an email from the Palace inviting me and Suja for the Garden Party at the Buckingham Palace on May 3 and an invitation for me to attend the coronation. I had to give them a local London address because they didn’t want to send it via post to India for security reasons. Looking at the beautiful invitation cards, I realise it would have been very hard to replace it if the invite had got misplaced or lost. But it was only last week that the invites were delivered to the given address.

King Charles with Queen Camilla at the palace, the UK.

The outdoor garden party was at 4 pm and I was vaguely aware that the gentleman next to me was a famous singer. Later, I was told he was Lionel Richie. The King and Queen stopped to talk to me and my wife and I was pleasantly surprised when Camilla leaned over and kissed Suja on the cheeks. She was very glad to see us and King Charles mentioned that he wished he could come to SOUKYA as early as possible. Looking around, I saw some friends and several people who are working for charity organisations. In fact, there were more invitees from these organisations than members of the Parliament or Lords. I believe there are about 800 Lords of which, perhaps, just 20 were invited. The only members of the royal family we saw, apart from King Charles and Queen Camilla, were Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The menu was perfect for a garden party with sandwiches, cakes and, of course, Twining’s Garden Party Tea. Later, the security asked us to join about 100 invitees selected to meet the King and Queen separately but we felt that since we had met them, we should allow others.

Issac Mathai (right), with wife Suja, in the UK.

The next day, a special party was held at London’s famous Indian restaurant, Chutney Mary, for a select group of guests at one of the private rooms. I knew many of the invitees, including the King’s personal physician Dr Michael Dixon. There was a special menu for the occasion and the cocktails were decorated with the King’s emblem before being served.

Royal spirits served at the coronation ceremony.

On the day of the coronation, we were instructed to be seated within the Westminster Abby by 8 am. The security checks were stringent and the guests weren’t allowed to carry their umbrellas inside. I was seated just behind the choir, in the space reserved for the friends of the royal family. Of the 50-odd guests there, probably 15 of them had visited SOUKYA, including actor Emma Thompson. We spoke about the special privilege of witnessing the coronation. Incidentally, 70 years ago, for his mother’s coronation, there were 8,000 people, whereas at this coronation, there were 2,000 people. At 10 am, the Commonwealth leaders and other dignitaries entered, followed by the royal family members. Incidentally, Prince Harry was seated about 10 feet away from where I was. Prince Harry was looking dull and quite subdued. According to the strict protocols, he was allowed to attend but not participate in the official ceremonies. At 11 am sharp, the music changed and King Charles entered Westminster Abby. By 1 pm the coronation was over. I was amazed at the clockwork precision of how the coronation was conducted. Only after the King and Queen left, the guests were allowed to take photographs.

Amid all the pageantry, my children were given a tour of the Buckingham Palace. People have often asked me about Camilla. In the 18 years that I have known her, she has proved herself to be humble and duty-bound. She is also a great support to the King, and, I feel, about 90 per cent of the Britishers are supportive of her.

As told to Jayanthi Madhukar