My Family and Other Globalizers | What ‘father effect’ is: High time men became daddies of parenting

Pallavi Aiyar
Apr 09, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Society has done a better job of integrating women into the workplace than men into families. Research has shown that boys lean on their fathers more than anyone else when it comes to the development of their social skills.

Fathers are de-centred from the parenting narrative. (Photo: Derek Thomson via Unsplash)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

We celebrated Father’s Day in Spain, in late March. As my boys and I crafted presents for my spouse, it got me thinking about dads and families. Right from the get-go, fathers are de-centred from the parenting narrative. The focus is inevitably on pregnancy, and labour, undertaken by the mother. Biology thrusts moms towards the role of primary caregiver of children, which then morphs into a smorgasbord of other chieftain roles. These include primary maker of to-do lists, primary reminder-er and primary feeler of guilt and failure.

Even in otherwise balanced marriages, men overwhelmingly assume less responsibility for the time-sensitive, human-resource side of child-rearing. In general, society has done a better job of integrating women into the workplace than men into families. But although fatherhood remains under-researched, especially in comparison to the voluminous data on mothers, there is increasing evidence of what sociologists call the “father effect” — the positive impact that paternal presence has on children.

When children have close relationships with their dads, they tend to avoid high-risk behaviours, are more likely to have high-paying jobs and enjoy healthier relationships when they grow up. They also appear to have higher IQ test scores by as early as three years of age and also endure fewer psychological problems throughout their lives.