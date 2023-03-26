 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Van Gogh Museum at 50: What painter’s letters to his family expose about why he became an artist

The Conversation
Mar 26, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

Vincent van Gogh’s decision to become an artist was underpinned in good part by his struggles for love and esteem within a thoroughly bourgeois family anxious about its standing.

Vincent van Gogh self-portrait; 1889 (Photo: National Gallery of Art/Wikimedia Commons)

Vincent van Gogh fits the stereotypical image of the tragic modern artist: the tortured genius and scruffy bohemian battling mental ill-health and lack of recognition from peers and a public who couldn’t appreciate his audacious vision.

Now, of course, he is one of the world’s most famous artists, but it was only after his early death that his profound influence on Western art – laying the groundwork for the transition from impressionism to expressionism and beyond – became apparent and his artworks started to sell for millions.

As the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam celebrates its 50th year it has mounted the exhibition Choosing Vincent. Portrait of a Family History, which explores how he become a world-famous artist and the role his family played in that.

But why exactly did van Gogh become an artist in the first place? Was it the natural calling of a creative visionary determined to turn the art world upside down? The inevitable outlet for an expressive and inventive mind?