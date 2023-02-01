Union Budget 2023: PM Pranam, MISHTI... 50 acronyms we made in India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interspersed her Union Budget 2023 speech - her fifth so far - with moments of lightness and humour. One among them was when she paused to expand an acronym - MISHTI, the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitation and Tangible Incomes.

The word Akronym (it was spelled with a k then, not c) was first used in 1921. The current government's fondness for acronyms is well-known - and while they can be handy (sometimes) and memorable (often), they can also be unintuitive and difficult to keep track of – think, Top as tomato, onion, potato; Art as a tool for good governance; Jam not for the butter for easy payment transfer; Spice for incorporating company electronically. Let’s look at 50 such acronyms:

1. PM PRANAM: The PM Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana promotes alternatives to chemical fertilizers.

2. MISHTI: A sweet deal to save our mangroves, the acronym stands for Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitat and Tangible Incomes - that's quite a mouthful.

3. GIFT City: Gujarat International Finance Tec-City. 4. MOM: “I was sure Mom won’t disappoint us,” The PM had exclaimed after the success of MOM (Mars Orbiter Mission). 5. CHAMAN: Coordinated Horticulture Assessment and Management using geoinformatics 6. 3Ds: Democracy, Demography and Demand (a comment on India’s advantage over other countries) 7. GOBAR: Galvanising Organic Bio Agro Resources 8. ART: Accountability, Responsibility, Transparency (aimed at good governance) 9. AIM: Atal Innovation Mission (a programme to promote a network of world-class innovation hubs) 10. B2B: Bharat to Bhutan program aimed at improving India-Bhutan ties 11. FDI: First Develop India 12. FUTURE: F: farmer, U: underprivileged, T: transparency, technology upgradation, U: urban rejuvenation, R: rural development, E: employment, entrepreneurship 13. SWIFT: Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade 14. DARPAN: Digital Advancement of Rural Post Office for A New India (Project for the un-banked rural population) 15. P2G2: Pro-People Good Governance 16. GARV: Grameen Vidyutikaran (Rural Electrification) 17. 5Ts: Talent, Tradition, Tourism, Trade and Technology (aimed at building Brand India) 18. HOPE: Harmony, Opportunity, People’s participation, Equality (aim of Indian Constitution) 19. NAVIC: Navigation with Indian Constellation (India’s own navigation satellite) 20. PRASHAD: Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive 21. 4 Rs: Recognition, Recapitalization, Resolution and Reform 22. ROAD: Responsibility, Ownership, Accountability, Discipline 23. USTTAD: Upgrading Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development 24. RISE: Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education 25. SETU: Self Employment and Talent Utilisation 26. SOLVE: System for Online Vigilance Clearance Enquiries 27. SATH: Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital 28. TOP (Tomato, Onion, Potato) priority: To signify government’s priority for producers. 29. SHAKTI: Scheme to Harness and Allocate Koyla (Coal) Transparently in India (new coal linkage policy) 30. VATICA: Value Addition and Technology Incubation Centres in Agriculture 31. SUPREMO: Single User Platform Related To Employees Online 32. SPICE: Simplified Proforma for Incorporating Company Electronically 33. RSVP: Rahul, Sonia, Vadra, Priyanka 34. JAM: Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile (For direct cash transfer) 35. HRIDAY: Heritage Development and Augmentation Yojana. 36. HIT: Highways, Informationways, Transmissionways 37. HELP: Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy 38. 5F: Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Fabric, Fabric to Fashion, Fabric to Foreign 39. BHIM: Bharat Interface for Money (app for making digital transactions and payments) 40. SHAKTI: Scheme to Harness and Allocate Koyla Transparently in India is about transparency in coal allocation 41. PRAGATI: Pro-active governance and Timely Implementation 42. NITI: National Institution for Transforming India 43. NARI: Nutri-sensitive Agricultural resources and Innovations 44. UDDAN: Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik 45. NYAAY: Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Minimum income Plan) 46. GIAN: Global Initiative of Academic Network 47. GEM: Government e-Marketplace 48. AMRUT: Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 49. VIKAS: 'Vidyut (Electricity), Kanoon (law) and Sadak (Road) 50. AMRIT: Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment

Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer.