Union Budget 2023: PM Pranam, MISHTI... 50 acronyms we made in India

Preeti Verma Lal
Feb 01, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

From AMRIT to VIKAS, 50 commonly used acronyms that didn't exist a decade ago.

The word acronym was first used more than 100 years ago. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interspersed her Union Budget 2023 speech - her fifth so far - with moments of lightness and humour. One among them was when she paused to expand an acronym - MISHTI, the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitation and Tangible Incomes.

The word Akronym (it was spelled with a k then, not c) was first used in 1921. The current government's fondness for acronyms is well-known - and while they can be handy (sometimes) and memorable (often), they can also be unintuitive and difficult to keep track of – think, Top as tomato, onion, potato; Art as a tool for good governance; Jam not for the butter for easy payment transfer; Spice for incorporating company electronically. Let’s look at 50 such acronyms:

1. PM PRANAM: The PM Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana promotes alternatives to chemical fertilizers.

2. MISHTI: A sweet deal to save our mangroves, the acronym stands for Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitat and Tangible Incomes - that's quite a mouthful.