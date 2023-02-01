Union Budget 2023: PM Pranam, MISHTI... 50 acronyms we made in India

The word acronym was first used more than 100 years ago. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interspersed her Union Budget 2023 speech - her fifth so far - with moments of lightness and humour. One among them was when she paused to expand an acronym - MISHTI, the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitation and Tangible Incomes.

The word Akronym (it was spelled with a k then, not c) was first used in 1921. The current government's fondness for acronyms is well-known - and while they can be handy (sometimes) and memorable (often), they can also be unintuitive and difficult to keep track of – think, Top as tomato, onion, potato; Art as a tool for good governance; Jam not for the butter for easy payment transfer; Spice for incorporating company electronically. Let’s look at 50 such acronyms:

1. PM PRANAM: The PM Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana promotes alternatives to chemical fertilizers.

2. MISHTI: A sweet deal to save our mangroves, the acronym stands for Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitat and Tangible Incomes - that's quite a mouthful.

3. GIFT City: Gujarat International Finance Tec-City.

4. MOM: “I was sure Mom won’t disappoint us,” The PM had exclaimed after the success of MOM (Mars Orbiter Mission).

5. CHAMAN: Coordinated Horticulture Assessment and Management using geoinformatics

6. 3Ds: Democracy, Demography and Demand (a comment on India’s advantage over other countries)

7. GOBAR: Galvanising Organic Bio Agro Resources

8. ART: Accountability, Responsibility, Transparency (aimed at good governance)

9. AIM: Atal Innovation Mission (a programme to promote a network of world-class innovation hubs)

10. B2B: Bharat to Bhutan program aimed at improving India-Bhutan ties

11. FDI: First Develop India

12. FUTURE: F: farmer, U: underprivileged, T: transparency, technology upgradation, U: urban rejuvenation, R: rural development, E: employment, entrepreneurship

13. SWIFT: Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade

14. DARPAN: Digital Advancement of Rural Post Office for A New India (Project for the un-banked rural population)

15. P2G2: Pro-People Good Governance

16. GARV: Grameen Vidyutikaran (Rural Electrification)

17. 5Ts: Talent, Tradition, Tourism, Trade and Technology (aimed at building Brand India)

18. HOPE: Harmony, Opportunity, People’s participation, Equality (aim of Indian Constitution)

19. NAVIC: Navigation with Indian Constellation (India’s own navigation satellite)

20. PRASHAD: Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive

21. 4 Rs: Recognition, Recapitalization, Resolution and Reform

22. ROAD: Responsibility, Ownership, Accountability, Discipline

23. USTTAD: Upgrading Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development

24. RISE: Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education

25. SETU: Self Employment and Talent Utilisation

26. SOLVE: System for Online Vigilance Clearance Enquiries

27. SATH: Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital

28. TOP (Tomato, Onion, Potato) priority: To signify government’s priority for producers.

29. SHAKTI: Scheme to Harness and Allocate Koyla (Coal) Transparently in India (new coal linkage policy)

30. VATICA: Value Addition and Technology Incubation Centres in Agriculture

31. SUPREMO: Single User Platform Related To Employees Online

32. SPICE: Simplified Proforma for Incorporating Company Electronically

33. RSVP: Rahul, Sonia, Vadra, Priyanka

34. JAM: Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile (For direct cash transfer)

35. HRIDAY: Heritage Development and Augmentation Yojana.

36. HIT: Highways, Informationways, Transmissionways

37. HELP: Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy

38. 5F: Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Fabric, Fabric to Fashion, Fabric to Foreign

39. BHIM: Bharat Interface for Money (app for making digital transactions and payments)

40. SHAKTI: Scheme to Harness and Allocate Koyla Transparently in India is about transparency in coal allocation

41. PRAGATI: Pro-active governance and Timely Implementation

42. NITI: National Institution for Transforming India

43. NARI: Nutri-sensitive Agricultural resources and Innovations

44. UDDAN: Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik

45. NYAAY: Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Minimum income Plan)

46. GIAN: Global Initiative of Academic Network

47. GEM: Government e-Marketplace

48. AMRUT: Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation

49. VIKAS: 'Vidyut (Electricity), Kanoon (law) and Sadak (Road)