UN World Jazz Day 2023 | In Mumbai this weekend, jazz is everywhere

Prachi Sibal
Apr 29, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

The city is marking International Jazz Day 2023 with shows, listening sessions, and entire festivals.

UN World Jazz Day was launched in 2011, to enable intercultural dialogue and turn the world's attention toward the genre. (Image by Victor Freitas via Pexels)

On April 30 every year, the UN World Jazz Day is celebrated around the world. It first began in 2011 as a means to unite through music, enable intercultural dialogue, and turn the world's attention toward the genre.

Ever since major cities around the world have celebrated the day, sometimes the entire week when musicians come together in concert. Mumbai also witnesses several of these shows, and this year, the weekend is going to be a jazz-filled one.

Here are some of the events you can catch:

Jazz at NCPA by Louiz Banks