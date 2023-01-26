 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

'If you think Partition happened in 1947 and it’s over, you are mistaken': 'Tomb of Sand' author Geetanjali Shree

Deepali Singh
Jan 26, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

The International Booker-prize winning author on working with translator Daisy Rockwell, why Partition remains a favourite topic for authors, and how the just-concluded Jaipur Literature Festival has inspired similar festivals across India.

Geetanjali Shree, the author of 2022 International Booker Prize-winning novel Tomb of Sand/Ret Samadhi. (Photo courtesy Jaipur Literature Festival)

International Booker Prize-winning author Geetanjali Shree was among one of the speakers at the recently-concluded Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2023. Originally published as Ret Samadhi, its English translation by Daisy Rockwell, Tomb of Sand, became the first Hindi novel to be awarded the prestigious honour in 2022.

Geetanjali Shree's 'Ret Samadhi'/'Tomb of Sand', the 2022 International Booker Prize winner.

In a conversation with Shree, who was at the just-concluded Jaipur Literature Festival, she speaks about the book and what she thinks about literature festivals. Edited excerpts:

Do you recall the anticipation and build-up to the International Booker prize? What was running through your mind at the time?