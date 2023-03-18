 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

‘Tibetan struggle is about the Tibetan language’: 'Pah-lak' playwright Abhishek Majumdar

Deepali Singh
Mar 18, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

The critically-acclaimed Tibetan production with subtitles in English is making its way to Bengaluru and Mumbai

'Pah-lak' playwright Abhishek Majumdar.

Four years ago, Pah-la (Tibetan for father), an English play written by Abhishek Majumdar premiered at the Royal Court Theatre, London. The play has since then been translated into Tibetan language by co-director and head of Tibet Theatre Lhakpa Tsering. Along with German theatre director Harry Fuhrmann, the trio has taken Pah-lak to various places, including Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA), where it had its premiere last year. Majumdar, who developed the play through rigorous research in Tibet and in collaboration with the Tibetan community in exile, speaks about the challenges of making the play and its focus on non-violence.

The 'Pah-lak' play.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Is Pah-lak inspired by real life events?