This Women's Day, and every day, say no to mansplainers

Shrenik Avlani
Mar 05, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Mansplaining has serious impact on those who are subjected to it, the impact is much larger than we realise. Even women are guilty of it.

“What… sorry… what is that? I don’t know,” asks Susanne Pulverer with genuine confusion visible across the face of IKEA India’s CEO and chief sustainability officer when asked if she had ever been mansplained.

However, the reality is different for the majority of women, even, to this day so much so that Ambika Vishwanath, a geopolitical strategist, says, “You’d be hard-pressed to find a woman who hasn’t.” Even the hugely successful SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder and CEO, Vineeta Singh, who runs her business, stars in Shark Tank India and successfully completes gruelling endurance races such marathons (42 km) and Ironman triathlons (226 km) while bringing up two children all in a day’s work, isn’t spared. She rolls her eyes and lets escape a frustrated-yet-resigned sigh thinking of all the times she has endured mansplaining with a straight face and smile.

It’s everywhere you go

And this hugely demeaning phenomenon is not restricted to the workspace; it is all pervasive. In aeroplanes, at home, at movies, at coffee shops… it’s everywhere you go. Ashana Beria, a marketing professional in Chicago, regularly gets explained by her partner how to use the electronics and appliances at their home. “Every time I go out on my own, he tells me what bus to take, from where, where to make the connection and the works… even though I have taken the same route plenty of times and even have Google maps,” says Beria, 30, who also knows how to operate the appliances from the time she was living by herself. While stuck on a flight, if an editor friend of mine in her early 40s is asked what she does for a living, she says IT and almost every man who has initiated the mid-air conversation has gone on to mansplain her job to her and how she could do better without any provocation whatsoever.