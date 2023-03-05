This Women's Day, and every day, say no to mansplainers

Mansplaining. (Photo: Google)

“What… sorry… what is that? I don’t know,” asks Susanne Pulverer with genuine confusion visible across the face of IKEA India’s CEO and chief sustainability officer when asked if she had ever been mansplained.

However, the reality is different for the majority of women, even, to this day so much so that Ambika Vishwanath, a geopolitical strategist, says, “You’d be hard-pressed to find a woman who hasn’t.” Even the hugely successful SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder and CEO, Vineeta Singh, who runs her business, stars in Shark Tank India and successfully completes gruelling endurance races such marathons (42 km) and Ironman triathlons (226 km) while bringing up two children all in a day’s work, isn’t spared. She rolls her eyes and lets escape a frustrated-yet-resigned sigh thinking of all the times she has endured mansplaining with a straight face and smile.

It’s everywhere you go

And this hugely demeaning phenomenon is not restricted to the workspace; it is all pervasive. In aeroplanes, at home, at movies, at coffee shops… it’s everywhere you go. Ashana Beria, a marketing professional in Chicago, regularly gets explained by her partner how to use the electronics and appliances at their home. “Every time I go out on my own, he tells me what bus to take, from where, where to make the connection and the works… even though I have taken the same route plenty of times and even have Google maps,” says Beria, 30, who also knows how to operate the appliances from the time she was living by herself. While stuck on a flight, if an editor friend of mine in her early 40s is asked what she does for a living, she says IT and almost every man who has initiated the mid-air conversation has gone on to mansplain her job to her and how she could do better without any provocation whatsoever.

Pulverer, 63, from a different generation and country, add the fact that she is strong woman who would have never, nor will she in the future, accept something like this. “My grandmother was the first hunter in her village and she upset many men all through her life. She is my role model. I have two elder sisters and was raised in a family where women are strong. I put myself beyond all this,” she says. Another reason why she might have not heard of “mansplaining” is because it is a new term. The term was first used by the American author Rebecca Solnit in her 2008 essay "Men Explain Things to Me", where she first described the phenomenon as “a man explains to a woman something she knows more about than he does.” Vishwanath says, despite the term being new, women have been subjected to this for a long time. The 40-year-old adds, “When we started working 20 years ago, a senior at work or university or an ‘uncle’ would talk over us. That was mansplaining before the term existed. This is not how it is supposed to be.”

Radhika Kaushik, 40, a product manager in Mumbai, feels almost all men do it consciously or unconsciously. “It is their sense of superiority and the [misplaced] belief that they know more than women. They have this urge to oversimplify stuff for women because they feel we won’t be able to understand complex things,” she says of the phenomenon she finds patronising. And patriarchy is the precise reason that men do this. “The system and traditions are such that they promote patriarchy and people think this is fine. And it’s not easy to push back. Most women don’t because of their personality, uncertainty over how their calling this out will be received and often because of the fear of repercussions,” says Vishwanath, who says mansplaining has reduced with age and exposure.

Negative impact on career, confidence and well-being

Mansplaining has serious impact on those who are subjected to it. The impact is much larger than we realise. “Mansplaining reinforces the century-old gender myth and stereotype that women are weaker, less intelligent, need to be helped and do not have enough knowledge or understanding. Women are conditioned to believe this from an early age. They are taught not to speak up or be loud. When this continues to happen as we get old, a woman feel disrespected, undervalued, less capable, which affects their self-esteem and confidence. So, women end up putting immense pressure on themselves to work harder and perform better, just to be seen and heard. To prove that they are capable. And still, it does not seem to be enough,” says Sanjukta Mitra, a life and career coach based in London.

The most common challenges that a woman faces at work today are low confidence, imposter syndrome, self-doubt and low motivation. These issues impact their career progress and overall mental well-being and this is the same across the globe. Mansplaining exacerbates these problems and plays a big part in keeping these issues alive. A study published in the Journal of Business Psychology observed 128 volunteers in the US and found that when faced with condescending explanation, voice non-recognition, or interruption, women reacted more negatively and were more likely to see the behaviour as indicative of gender bias when the communicator was a man. Men, when faced with such behaviour, simply perceived it as rudeness. As a recruitment consultant, Mitra noticed that often a man would apply for a job even if half of their skills matched the job description for a role while a woman, even if all the skills matched the job description, would still doubt herself and hesitate before applying for the said role. “I also see so many women who go on career breaks and do not have the confidence to come back to work. They do not think they are capable. They suppress their ambitions.”

How to deal with it?

Like Pulverer you could be strong and put yourself beyond such behaviour. Or like Vishwanath you could let time and experience do their thing and let you move into an echelon that’s beyond mansplaining. But the best way to deal with it would be to start by building awareness around this, says Mitra. Mansplaining is not always restricted to men. Even women are guilty of it, says Kaushik. “The term has become synonymous with being condescending and patronising. Mansplaining can be perpetrated by both genders,” she says. So, it’s important to identify this kind of behaviour right at the outset.

Organisations have started investing in diversity-training programmes but they also need training to raise the overall EQ and empathy of employees, suggests Mitra. “We also need to start recognising this kind of patronising behaviour at the workplace and around us and call it out when it happens. Do not accept it or ignore it. If you are being interrupted, be assertive and stand up for yourself,” she says. Mitra admits that, sometimes, it is just unconscious bias or years of conditioning of what is expected of both a man and a woman. “We need to unlearn and redefine the roles and behaviours and expectations of each gender.”