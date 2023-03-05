 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

This Indian city is where most gulal is made, one company alone produces 6,000 tonnes

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Mar 05, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

The sleepy town of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh is the hub of gulal manufacturing in India, and Radha Kishan Color World alone makes over 6,000 tonnes of gulal every year, for the festival of Holi, to export to the US and European markets and for Bollywood.

Holi is celebrated with much fervour in Vrindavan. (Photo: Unsplash)

While the festival of Holi is celebrated differently in several states across India, one thing remains common — gulal, the dry colour used to spray, sprinkle and smear people with. This is followed by an embrace and the slogan "Bura na mano, holi Hain" (please don’t mind, its Holi!). Streets, buildings and all public places get a coat of gulal during Holi. So, imagine the amount of gulal being used on this day! “There is no Holi without gulal. We manufacture gulal all through the year but it’s never enough to meet the demand from the market,” says Manu Garg, co-founder of Radha Kishan Color World. The Cock brand owned by the company produces a whopping 6,000 tonnes of gulal every year.

Gulal from Cock brand.

Hing to Holi
In 1951, Garg’s grandfather Gopal Das set up a small shop in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, to make compound hing (asafoetida) and gulal. Those days gulal was sold in huge gunny bags.

Garg’s father Shyam Behari introduced the branded format of gulal in small pouches which created a huge stir in the market. “People were very sceptical of packaged gulal at a higher price. Who will pay more for an item like gulal for just a day’s celebration, they would ask. But my father and uncle were steadfast and introduced multiple weights to cover a larger market. It took four-five years for people to accept branded gulal in a pouch,” says Garg.