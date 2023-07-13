The unbearable relevance of being Milan Kundera

Juliette Binoche and Daniel Day-Lewis in The Unbearable Lightness of Being - the 1988 film based on Milan Kundera's novel. (Screen grab via IMDB)

For many from an earlier generation, the novels of Milan Kundera were a thrilling introduction to a mid-century Central European sensibility. They were serio-comic philosophical explorations of how identity and selfhood could be formed and deformed by the currents of history, with characters confronting the paradoxes and absurdities of existence in a playful, provocative, and questioning tone.

Kundera’s work is filled with the same spirit that he once ascribed to Franz Kafka and Jaroslav Hasek. For him, their work possessed “an extraordinary sense of the real,” with “the common man's point of view”. This was history seen from below: “A genius for the absurd. Humour with infinite pessimism.”

The titles of his novels themselves showcase these sentiments. Many of them are memorable: The Book of Laughter and Forgetting, The Farewell Waltz, Life is Elsewhere, and, of course, the best-known, The Unbearable Lightness of Being. In a 1984 interview with The Paris Review, Kundera said: “Every one of my novels could be entitled The Unbearable Lightness of Being or The Joke or Laughable Loves; the titles are interchangeable, they reflect the small number of themes that obsess me, define me, and, unfortunately, restrict me. Beyond these themes, I have nothing else to say or to write.”

Given his involvement with the Prague Spring, the banning of his books, and his subsequent exile from his homeland of Czechoslovakia, it’s only natural that his concerns revolved around the struggle for freedom and individuality in a world of domineering ideologies. To put it another way, as Philip Roth once noted, his prose is characterized by “the constant confrontation of the private and the public”.

Kundera was always suspicious of “lyric illusions” – a phrase by Andre Malraux - and distrustful of “the kitsch of hope”. Kitsch: it is a word that echoes throughout The Unbearable Lightness of Being, in which he writes: “In the realm of totalitarian kitsch, all answers are given in advance and preclude any questions. It follows, then, that the true opponent of totalitarian kitsch is the person who asks questions.”

In recent years, though, his relevance seemed to be on the wane. Publications came up with headlines such as “Does Kundera Still Matter?”, especially after the publication of his 2015 novel, The Festival of Insignificance, which was indifferently received. Michiko Kakutani, for example, felt that it was merely a slight musing “on people’s proclivities for pranks, lies and perverse choices”.

The perceived irrelevance wasn’t helped by the fact that when Kundera did make it to the headlines, it was for allegations of being a student informer for the Czechoslovak secret police (which he denied) or his signing of a petition in support of director Roman Polanski. A few still recall Kundera’s differences with Vaclav Haval over the former’s dismissive attitude toward the efforts of Czech dissidents. For others, the overwhelmingly male characters in his novels were simply too sexist. As British novelist Jonathan Coe wrote, Kundera was limited by “his overwhelming androcentrism”.

Against such charges, it is instructive to read what Kundera wrote in Testaments Betrayed. Suspending moral judgment is itself the morality of the novel, he claimed. “The morality that stands against the ineradicable human habit of judging instantly, ceaselessly, and everyone; of judging before, and in the absence of, understanding.” In this context, a readiness to judge “ is the most detestable stupidity, the most pernicious evil”.

This was an echo of an earlier comment to Philip Roth, in which he emphasized that the novel had no place in an authoritarian world of answers. “In any case,” he went on, “it seems to me that all over the world people nowadays prefer to judge rather than to understand, to answer rather than ask, so that the voice of the novel can hardly be heard over the noisy foolishness of human certainties.”

In 2004, John Banville wrote that when it was first published, The Unbearable Lightness of Being “must have spoken directly to the contemporary ear”. It’s remarkable, he continued, that a work so firmly rooted in its time has not dated. Now that totalitarian tendencies are on the rise again, and given Kundera’s fascination with Nietzsche’s notion of eternal recurrence, he would have appreciated the irony that his work is on the cusp of renewed relevance.