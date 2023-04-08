 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Almost half the carbon injected into the atmosphere by humans has taken place since Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut for India'

Sneha Mahale
Apr 08, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

In The Earth Transformed, historian Peter Frankopan offers a sweeping study of how environmental factors are an important lens to view the past, and prepare for future climate crises.

History shows that someone who pollutes a river can do much more harm than a king or a queen. Groups of us are far more significant in our needs and demands than a royal or presidential court, explains Peter Frankopan.

We live in a warming world, one that is heating up much faster than expected. As per a new UN report, our planet is likely to cross a critical threshold for global warming within the next decade, which could have a deep and dangerous impact on human, plant and animal life.

But if author Peter Frankopan is to be believed, the relationship between climate and mankind isn’t new. In his latest book, The Earth Transformed, he takes this argument further with riveting examples of how our history has been affected by the environment. In fact, he adds, the era of the modern man began due to a rise in global temperatures. The author writes, “Agriculture may not have been impossible before the Holocene (around 12,000 years ago), but it suited conditions perfectly after its onset.” It spawned empires, cities, and a growth in human population the Earth had never seen before.

Peter Frankopan (Photo credit: Jonathan Ring)

Over 700 pages, he drives the message of how of our lives are shaped by nature, and why we are bound by the health of the natural world. We spoke to the author about his attempt to forge a new kind of history, what India can learn from the past and lessons for the future.