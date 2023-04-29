 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Der Spiegel cartoon is actually a tribute to India’s uniqueness

Sundeep Khanna
Apr 29, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Far from belittling India, the cartoon is a celebration of the hubbub of India’s democracy. It also sums up where China finds itself today, thanks to the draconian One Child rule of the 1980s.

The choice of the vehicle itself is significant. Indian trains are a microcosm of our social life. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

A recent cartoon published by German magazine Der Spiegel on the occasion of the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) latest report stating that India’s population has crossed that of China, has raised the ire of many Indians who find it racist in tone. Yet, why the cartoon which shows an Indian train packed to the gills with people merrily waving the tricolour while a bullet train, presumably Chinese, trails on a parallel track, should offend anyone is surprising.

To me the train represents the essence of India’s uniqueness with all its hustle and bustle and encapsulates our pluralistic ethos.

The cartoon published by Germany's Der Spiegel magazine.

The choice of the vehicle itself is significant. Indian trains are a microcosm of our social life. For generations of Indians, they represent holidays with family and friends, meals shared with strangers, friendships, even matrimonial matches, made for life. Sure, they were often uncomfortable, dirty, dusty and overcrowded. But they got us where we wanted, and the ensuing journeys were always full of adventure and romance.