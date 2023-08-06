Telugu singer Smita Vallurupalli’s Old School skincare brand is all things clean and natural

Telugu singer Smita Vallurupalli launches her skincare brand called Old School.

When Smita Vallurupalli was barely a child, her weekends in her ancestral home in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh were spent with her grandmother, who would lovingly rub Nalugu (homemade herbal powder) on her skin and massage her scalp with oil made with hibiscus grown in their backyard.

Today, the leading Telugu pop singer and actor is a name to reckon with in the south Indian entertainment industry, having delivered several blockbuster albums in Tamil and Telugu, but those childhood memories spent with her nainamma (father’s mother) still remain some of her most cherished moments. It is that selfless grandmother’s love and the purity of emotions that Vallurupalli wanted to extend to others when she decided to bring out her own skincare and haircare brand called Old School. “When we sat down to come up with our brand philosophy, some of the terms that came up were pure love, indulgence, luxury, storytelling and clean beauty,” she recalls.

The artiste, who turned entrepreneur with Bubbles Salon almost two decades ago, realised she had an eye for the right products when she would pick up skincare products for her friends and family on her international trips and they would end up loving them. When she started doing her research and development for Old School seven years ago, it was with the thought that these should be made with natural ingredients with no harmful chemicals and sourced ethically using sustainable practices. “Somebody asked me why Old School would work when the market is already flooded with homegrown brands but I said that even if a thousand brands come up, Old School will still have a place because I don’t know of any brand that is doing it with all the attention to detail and love that we are,” she says confidently. Their range of all-natural handcrafted beauty products are certified cruelty-free, vegan and clean because Vallurupalli believes that as important it is to be aware of what we are putting inside our bodies, it is also really important to know what we are putting on them.

One of the biggest advantages they had was trying out the products on their customers at Bubbles Salon. “In the past five years, more than two lakh customers have experienced the products in our spas and salons. It is only then that we have started retailing them through our website. A start-up skincare brand will not have that advantage,” she says, adding that their next step is to venture into experiential retail centres where customers can avail of the services and also be able to buy the products to be used at home.

Ask her where her creative side meets the entrepreneurial brain and she believes it is a very interesting combination. “I think the finer details in the products and packaging — and some of the OCDs — come from my creative mind. My husband looks at the charts, numbers and statistics but until I give the go ahead with the font or colour on the packaging or I am not completely satisfied with the quality of the product, I will not let it go into the market. It can sometimes be a little painful to work with me,” she admits with a laugh, “but our USP at Old School is our obsession with being clean with product and design.”