 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Why Switzerland's Michelin Star restaurants are going vegetarian

Anita Rao Kashi
Feb 19, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

A combination of sustainability and penchant for creativity has Swiss Michelin-Starred restaurants pushing the envelope with vegetables and dishing up memorable sensory meal experiences.

A vegetarian dish at the restaurant Sens, on the shores of Lake Lucerne in village Vitznau, Switzerland.

The main thoroughfare in the little village of Madulain, in Switzerland’s Graubunden canton, is overlooked by gently rolling hills filled with tall larch trees that turn beautifully golden in fall. A winding road through them, carpeted with ochre and brown leaves, soon leads to wilderness, filled with all kinds of foliage. While most others will admire the stunning colours and the beautiful panoramic views, Chef Paola Casanova spots something entirely different. He stops the car on an incline and quickly bounds down a slope, making a beeline to brown patch near a shrub. Crouching down, he whips out a pocket knife and deftly hacks off a large bunch of mushrooms with golden brown heads and stark white stalks. They give off a fresh earthy and nutty smell. The chef is pleased. “Looks similar to pioppino,” he says by way of explanation.

A vegetarian salad at restaurant Silver, in Vals, Switzerland.

And so it goes on. A tuft of wild herbs here, another bunch of mushrooms there… for Chef Casanova, foraging on the hillsides and slopes below which is located his one-Michelin-Star restaurant Chesa Stuva Colani is a daily ritual. While fall and winter offer relatively slim pickings, spring and summer are rich — he collects 10 kinds of mushrooms and nearly 70 different kinds of herbs. And therein lies the underpinning of his restaurant.

A vegetarian presentation at Chesa Stuva Colani, Madulain, Switzerland.