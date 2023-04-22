 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Swati Snacks: The iconic Mumbai eatery where Tim Cook and Madhuri Dixit ate Vada Pav

Abhishek Mande Bhot
Apr 22, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

When Swati Snacks launched 60 years ago, in 1963, it served just ten items in a 110-sq-ft space. These included the standard pani puri, dahi batata puri, ragda pattice, and hand-churned ice cream.

Tim Cook may have eaten the vada pav, the quintessential Maharashtrian snack, but Swati Snacks is perhaps best known for panki - a delicate rice pancake steamed in banana leaf. (Image credit: @madhuridixit/Twitter)

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in India this month to launch Apple Store BKC and Apple Store Saket. On Monday (April 17), the day before the official opening of the BKC store, Cook was photographed having Vada Pav with Madhuri Dixit. The Bollywood actor never tagged the restaurant in her tweet, but she didn’t need to. The trademark black board in the backdrop revealed the location.

Swati Snacks is an iconic vegetarian restaurant located in South Mumbai’s Tardeo neighbourhood. It counts among its patrons Mukesh Ambani who by his own admission has to have food from here at least once every week when in town. Others who have been regulars here include the artist MF Husain and tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. The reputation of Swati Snacks is such that you rarely get a table without a wait time of at least 30-45 minutes.

Who is the founder of Swati Snacks?

Meenakshi Jhaveri was a housewife who was known among friends and family for her chaat. As was wont, her well-wishers egged her on to start something of her own. After years convincing, Jhaveri agreed to start Swati Snacks.

When did Swati Snacks start?