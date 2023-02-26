 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Stop thinking of older adults as one market’: Stanford business school's Susan Wilner Golden

Anitha Moosath
Feb 26, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Susan Wilner Golden, author of Stage (Not Age), explains what is healthspan, the business opportunity in supporting healthy ageing and why companies like BMW are building age-friendly features into their products.

Susan Wilner Golden (left) teaches at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She is also director of the dciX impact initiative at the Stanford Distinguished Careers Institute.

Declining birth rates and increase in life expectancy in large parts of the world are fuelling a megatrend: population ageing. What does this longevity mean for businesses and how should they strategise to leverage it? Susan Wilner Golden explores this evolving market in her book, Stage (Not Age): How to Understand and Serve People Over 60 - the Fastest Growing, Most Dynamic Market in the World.

Susan Wilner Golden is an expert on innovation and entrepreneurial opportunities created by the new longevity, and she teaches this subject at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She is also director of the dciX impact initiative at the Stanford Distinguished Careers Institute. Excerpts from an email interview:

Longevity+Healthspan=Opportunity. Could you tell us more about this?

Life expectancy has increased dramatically in the past 100 years. Longevity is the length of lifespan. However, healthspan is the time that a person is free from the serious diseases that are leading causes of death – eg., heart disease; cancer; Type 2 diabetes; stroke. People can now experience the same health status in their sixties and seventies, as they did in their twenties to forties.