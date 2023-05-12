Skincare tips: 11 natural home remedies to remove tanning from your feet

Excessive exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays can lead to skin damage and increase the risk of skin cancer (Image: Pexels)

Do you know what's worse than a bad sunburn? A tan that won't go away. And when it comes to sun exposure, our feet are often the most neglected part of the body. The stark contrast between your tanned feet and the rest of your body is hard to ignore. To some, tanned skin may look attractive, but excessive exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays can lead to skin damage and increase the risk of skin cancer. It is important to take charge of your tanned feet and give them due attention.

Ways to remove tanning from feet

“Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent that can lighten the skin and remove tanning. It contains vitamin C and antioxidants that help exfoliate dead skin cells and brighten the skin,” says Arthi Raghuram, Skin & Hair Care Expert and Founder of Deyga Organics.

She also suggests yoghurt as it contains lactic acid, which helps to exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells. “The probiotics in yoghurt can soothe and moisturise the skin,” says the expert.

Other natural ways according to her include:

Aloe Vera: A natural moisturizer that can soothe and heal the skin, aloe vera contains antioxidants, enzymes, and vitamins that help to hydrate and brighten the skin.

Turmeric: A natural skin brightening agent, turmeric aids in removing tanning and improving skin complexion. It contains curcumin, a potent antioxidant that helps in reducing skin pigmentation and inflammation.

Potato juice: It contains enzymes that help in lightening the skin and removing tanning. It also contains vitamin C and antioxidants that help in hydrating and brightening the skin.

Cucumber: Cucumber contains antioxidants that help in lightening the skin and removing tanning. It also contains vitamin C and silica that can help in hydrating and soothing the skin.

Baking Soda: A natural exfoliant, baking soda helps in removing dead skin cells and lightening the skin. Its alkaline properties help in balancing the skin's pH level and reducing skin pigmentation.

Milk: Milk contains lactic acid, which helps in exfoliating the skin and removing tanning. It also contains vitamins and minerals that nourishes the skin.

Orange peel: Orange peels contains vitamin C and antioxidants that help in protecting the skin from free radicals and environmental damage.

Sandalwood: Sandalwood is a natural skin brightening agent that can remove tanning and improve skin complexion. It contains santalol, a compound that helps in reducing skin pigmentation and inflammation.

Papaya: Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which helps in exfoliating and brightening your skin, says Dr Kuna Ramdas, Senior Dermatologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad. Mash a ripe papaya and apply it to your feet and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Other factors to consider

Exfoliation is one of the most effective ways to remove tanning from your feet. “Use a gentle scrub to slough off dead skin cells, revealing brighter and smoother skin underneath. It is recommended to exfoliate once or twice a week, depending on your skin type. Avoid over-exfoliating as it can cause irritation and dryness," suggests Ramdas.

Other than these, use broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to protect your feet from the sun's harmful UV rays. Apply sunscreen 15-20 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

Also, tanning is a problem that can be effectively treated using various procedures and products. However, it is important to consult a dermatologist before undergoing any treatment and to follow the instructions carefully to avoid any skin damage or irritation, says Ramdas.

Additionally, there are various clinical procedures such as chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and laser therapy to remove tanning. These procedures should be done under the supervision of a dermatologist.