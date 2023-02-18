 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

My Family and Other Globalizers | The problem with schools

Pallavi Aiyar
Feb 18, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

If the modern workplace is at cross-purposes with feminism, so are schools.

Schools could plan parent meetings when most fathers are available to attend and specifically request their attendance. They could enlist fathers for organizing picnics or field trips and send them emails regarding school projects. (Representational photo: Sravan Chandran via Pexels)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

The feminist movement has been around for decades. Yet, the age-old dilemma of women struggling to balance their role as mothers with their careers persists. And unfortunately, schools are partly to blame. These supposed temples of learning are in fact often sexist to the core.

Firstly, there is the literal sexism, which mirrors societal norms. A friend from Delhi whose daughters attends one of the city’s top schools recalled in horror a nursery rhyme her children retuned home singing one afternoon that went: “Gaadi ka pahiya gol gol, papa ka paisa gol gol, mummy ki roti gol gol” (the wheels of the car are round round, papa’s coin-money is round round, mummy’s rotis are round round).

This is hardly the most egregious example of curriculum misogyny to be found in India. In a 2006 Hindi textbook issued by the Rajasthan Education board, there was a section that compared women to donkeys. "A donkey is like a woman. It toils all day and sometimes has to give up food and water…In fact, the donkey is a shade better, for while the housewife may sometimes complain and walk off to her parents' home, you'll never catch the donkey being disloyal to his master."