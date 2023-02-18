My Family and Other Globalizers | The problem with schools

Schools could plan parent meetings when most fathers are available to attend and specifically request their attendance. They could enlist fathers for organizing picnics or field trips and send them emails regarding school projects. (Representational photo: Sravan Chandran via Pexels)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

The feminist movement has been around for decades. Yet, the age-old dilemma of women struggling to balance their role as mothers with their careers persists. And unfortunately, schools are partly to blame. These supposed temples of learning are in fact often sexist to the core.

Firstly, there is the literal sexism, which mirrors societal norms. A friend from Delhi whose daughters attends one of the city’s top schools recalled in horror a nursery rhyme her children retuned home singing one afternoon that went: “Gaadi ka pahiya gol gol, papa ka paisa gol gol, mummy ki roti gol gol” (the wheels of the car are round round, papa’s coin-money is round round, mummy’s rotis are round round).

This is hardly the most egregious example of curriculum misogyny to be found in India. In a 2006 Hindi textbook issued by the Rajasthan Education board, there was a section that compared women to donkeys. "A donkey is like a woman. It toils all day and sometimes has to give up food and water…In fact, the donkey is a shade better, for while the housewife may sometimes complain and walk off to her parents' home, you'll never catch the donkey being disloyal to his master."

But beyond these gender stereotypes that are part of the academic teaching, the routine administrative workings of schools also function on the assumption that mothers are available, while fathers are busy at “work”. Parent-teacher meetings, for example, are often scheduled for times that exclude dads (and working parents in general).

The biggest problem that schools present is that of school hours. These do not match the working day. Longer school hours and good quality preschool daycare are not theoretical liberation. They would be tantamount to real freedom for women and men. We need to reimagine these like basic services, similar to the water or electricity supply that any functioning economy needs in order to operate effectively, and which benefits society, not just the individual user.

It could be so simple: synchronise the school day with the workday. Poof! As if with the wave of a magic wand, so many of the travails of the modern-day parents would vanish, just like that. And yet we remain far from achieving this as a reality, not only in “traditional” societies where school norms are fundamentally shaped by assumptions about mothers staying at home, but even in so-called “advanced” countries.

In Belgium, where I lived for several years and where my younger son was born, 66 percent of mothers with children under the age of six, work. Yet, most schools close at noon on Wednesdays. How can this arbitrary practice not be considered misogynist? How many Belgian fathers are affected by half-day Wednesdays compared to Belgian mothers? I don’t have the figures, but it would be a safe bet to guess the answer to be very few. If the modern workplace is at cross-purposes with feminism, so are schools.

A school day that is 9-5 or something similar, could allow children to do their “homework” in school, thereby allowing their home space to be one of relaxation and rejuvenation, instead of more stress for both themselves and their parents. Schools could also offer enrichment activities within the longer day, freeing harried parents from having to shepherd their kids to sports and cultural activities.

Other than longer hours, there is much else that schools could do to help alleviate the specific burdens they create for mothers. They could plan parent meetings when most fathers are available to attend and specifically request their attendance. They could enlist fathers for organizing picnics or field trips and send them emails regarding school projects. They could organize seminars on barriers faced by fathers in balancing work with family, so that “balance” does not become something women must uniquely be responsible for.

The beneficial consequences for children, mothers and society in general would be significant. Several studies show children who have an involved father are likelier to be more emotionally secure, are better able to regulate their feelings and behaviour, and have stronger academic performance.

And last, but certainly not least, schools could ensure using textbooks that not only depict strong female role models but also feature men doing some housework.