Restaurant review | Inja, Delhi’s bold new Indo-Japanese concept fine-dining, is a flavour tease

Satarupa Paul
Apr 09, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST

Whether you choose the Alaskan King Crab Raj Kachori, the Papad & Achar Okinamasu or any of the other innovative dishes at the newly opened Inja, you’re in for a tantalising treat with every bite.

The Udon Khasi Curry, at Delhi's new Indo-Japanese restaurant Inja, combines udon noodles in a Khasi black sesame curry, with crispy zucchini and carrot on top.

Given the flurry of fusion restaurants that pop up all too frequently, fail to create any lasting impression and fade from collective memory, I find myself taking the whole idea of yet another such establishment with a pinch of salt these days. Especially, if it involves two diametrically distinct cuisines as Indian and Japanese, wherein one is only too generous with the use of spices, oils and dairy ingredients, while the other relies primarily on the concept of restraint and the essence of umami. Which is why, I can’t help but bear a slight sense of scepticism as I make my way to the newly launched, and much hyped, Indo-Japanese concept fine-dining in Delhi, simply named Inja (an amalgamation of “In” for Indian and “Ja” for Japanese).

Delhi's newest restaurant is an Indo-Japanese concept fine-dining called Inja.

To my delightful surprise though, my reservations are proved to be unfounded over the nine-course tasting menu that I indulge in, paired with a few of their signature cocktails — all of which turn out to be a striking illustration of how splendid fusion food can be when done intelligently. Helming the winning innovations at Inja is the leading Dubai-based restaurant group Ateliar House Hospitality, which took a calculated risk of debuting in India with an Indian-Japanese concept fine-dining, that too in the same space at The Manor hotel in south Delhi that formerly housed the award-winning Indian Accent. Lofty reputations to live up to, one could say.

However, the gamble seems to have paid off brilliantly so far, and much of the credit for that goes to Chef Adwait Anantwar, who might just be the hottest new talent to enter the culinary landscape of Delhi. It is his vision that brought Inja to life after all, the idea to “create a beautiful marriage between the complexities of robust Indian ingredients and the delicate nature of Japanese techniques to intrigue the palate”. But it is one thing to have an eureka moment of an idea, and an entirely different ballgame to execute it — that too with such finesse!