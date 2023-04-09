Restaurant review | Inja, Delhi’s bold new Indo-Japanese concept fine-dining, is a flavour tease

The Udon Khasi Curry, at Delhi's new Indo-Japanese restaurant Inja, combines udon noodles in a Khasi black sesame curry, with crispy zucchini and carrot on top.

Given the flurry of fusion restaurants that pop up all too frequently, fail to create any lasting impression and fade from collective memory, I find myself taking the whole idea of yet another such establishment with a pinch of salt these days. Especially, if it involves two diametrically distinct cuisines as Indian and Japanese, wherein one is only too generous with the use of spices, oils and dairy ingredients, while the other relies primarily on the concept of restraint and the essence of umami. Which is why, I can’t help but bear a slight sense of scepticism as I make my way to the newly launched, and much hyped, Indo-Japanese concept fine-dining in Delhi, simply named Inja (an amalgamation of “In” for Indian and “Ja” for Japanese).

Delhi's newest restaurant is an Indo-Japanese concept fine-dining called Inja.

To my delightful surprise though, my reservations are proved to be unfounded over the nine-course tasting menu that I indulge in, paired with a few of their signature cocktails — all of which turn out to be a striking illustration of how splendid fusion food can be when done intelligently. Helming the winning innovations at Inja is the leading Dubai-based restaurant group Ateliar House Hospitality, which took a calculated risk of debuting in India with an Indian-Japanese concept fine-dining, that too in the same space at The Manor hotel in south Delhi that formerly housed the award-winning Indian Accent. Lofty reputations to live up to, one could say.

However, the gamble seems to have paid off brilliantly so far, and much of the credit for that goes to Chef Adwait Anantwar, who might just be the hottest new talent to enter the culinary landscape of Delhi. It is his vision that brought Inja to life after all, the idea to “create a beautiful marriage between the complexities of robust Indian ingredients and the delicate nature of Japanese techniques to intrigue the palate”. But it is one thing to have an eureka moment of an idea, and an entirely different ballgame to execute it — that too with such finesse!

Chef Adwait’s knowledge of the two cuisines and his confidence in fusing the best of both in the most ingenious way is evident from the very first dish that graces my table. The tuna and pomelo chaat is a hat-tip to Delhi’s popular palak patta chaat, and comes with a zingy tamarind ponzu, jakhiya or wild mustard seeds for crunch, and shiso leaf tempura to scoop it all up. With its familiar punchy flavours akin to a chaat and perfectly treated tuna that melts in the mouth, this dish is the perfect palate primer.

Alaskan King Crab Raj Kachori at Inja, Delhi.

The next course is what may just become the defining dish of Inja; photos and videos of it have been doing the rounds on Instagram ever since the restaurant launched two weeks ago. This is the Alaskan King Crab Raj Kachori, which has all the trappings of a raj kachori chaat with the big crunchy puri et al, but none of the usual fillings. Instead, the Inja version comes filled with Alaskan king crab, an avocado foam, a chutney of mango and furikake (a Japanese dry condiment)—all topped with a generous helping of ikura or red caviar and super fine strands of the Japanese red chilli, ito tagarashi. Chef Adwait personally breaks open the raj kachori at the table to the delighted squeals of the diners, which is soon subdued by the silence that follows as everyone busies themselves in relishing this belter of a dish.

I’m uncertain if the dishes to follow could top what I just had, but the third course swiftly becomes a personal favourite. In the Papad & Achar Okinamasu, two staple side dishes of any Indian meal get prime focus, as a 7-days fermented mango achar is paired with a seabass tartare and served on a mushroom rice papad topped with caviar. The explosion of flavours from this lingers on as I go through the next three courses, which somewhat pale in comparison to the three winning dishes I just devoured.

Papad and Achar okinamasu at Inja, Delhi.

The Gobhi 65 Maki is interesting with cauliflower tempura and crispy curry leaf tanuki tossed in a 65-flavoured mayo and rolled into a sushi. The Lobster Rasam Chawanmushi comes with a silky egg custard, butter-poached lobster tail in rasam masala and drumstick marrow, as is mandatory in a rasam. While the Kushiyaki nicely wraps up the appetizers part of the meal with chicken wings tossed in a tamarind and jaggery teriyaki that exudes a slight heat from smoked Kashmiri chillis.

Just as I feel that the meal may have powered down a notch, Chef Adwait dials it up once again with the two main courses. The Shorshe Maach Donabe Pot puts a spin on the quintessential Bengali mustard fish with a seabass done in a robatayaki and then served with rice and shorshe or mustard curry in a donabe pot, with the joyful addition of jhur jhuri aloo bhaja (finely chopped and fried potatoes). The Udon Khasi Curry that follows is a robust combination of udon noodles tossed in a Khasi black sesame curry, with crispy zucchini and carrot on top. Being a Bengali with familial roots in Shillong meant that these two dishes spoke right to my heart—and in the most delectable way too!

Boshi Smash. Complementing the stellar food at Delhi's Inja are its signature cocktails.

Complementing the stellar food at Inja are its signature cocktails and graceful décor, which follow the same principle of fusing Indian and Japanese elements. Standout cocktail numbers include the Lychee Mangosteen Martini, in which the tanginess of mangosteen is cut by the heat from Shishito pepper; the Ume Highball that comes with Gondhoraj lemon and Indian pomelo; and the Mr. Torii with black pepper, vanilla and myoga brine. The space exudes a zen-like vibe with liberal use of stone, wood and other natural elements in the décor, while also leaning to the luxurious side of things with plush wallpapers, tie-and-dye frames, brass plates etc.

Inja, Delhi.

My initial apprehensions dispelled, I can vouch for the fact that an Indian and Japanese fusion cuisine can work wonders, especially when it’s done with the kind of nuanced restraint as at Inja. While the drinks and décor certainly add to the experience here, it is the food that does all the talking—or the singing, if you may. And what a sweet tune it is!