Restaurant review | Dhilli in Delhi, ‘an ode to the culinary capital of India’

Satarupa Paul
Mar 26, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

Michelin-starred chef Vineet Bhatia’s first restaurant in the capital presents a potpourri of popular Delhi dishes, served with surprising reinterpretations

Dhilli at The Oberoi in Delhi offers— a chance to try the best of the city’s staggeringly wide gamut of food under one roof

It’s one thing to dig into a plate of dahi bhalla while standing at a busy street corner in Chandni Chowk; that’s an exercise a Dilliwala or anyone who’s lived in the city long enough is all too acquainted with. But to sit in the elegant confines of a fine dining establishment, break into a yogurt-pomegranate bark, scoop some dahi bhalla ice cream with it, along with a few boondi sev for crunch, and surprise your mouth with the very familiar taste presented in the most unfamiliar of ways... now that is something even ardent food connoisseurs are treated to only on the rarest of occasions.

That is exactly what the newly launched Dhilli at The Oberoi in Delhi offers— a chance to try the best of the city’s staggeringly wide gamut of food under one roof, each presented with masterful tweaks and flairs to surprise even the most experienced of palates. Helmed by Michelin-starred chef Vineet Bhatia MBE, who returns to India after over a decade of his first restaurant Ziya at The Oberoi Mumbai, Dhilli presents a thoughtfully curated taste of the capital, albeit with certain delightful surprises.

“Dhilli for me is meant to be an ode to the culinary capital of India,” Chef Vineet tells me. “Delhi has always been the seat of power, but when you dig deep into its food history, you realise that it also translates into the culinary seat of power in India. There is so much more to Delhi than just chole bhature and butter chicken. It has a Jain influence, there are immigrants from East Pakistan who live in CR Park and celebrate Durga Puja with Indo-Chinese and Bengali street cuisine... I was eager to highlight this diversity, rich history and deep roots of the city’s many cuisines through Dhilli.”

After scouting the streets of the city for local favourites, the chef condensed his top picks into Dhilli’s menu, grouping them under six neighbourhoods that encompass everything from the vibrant culinary heritage of Old Delhi to the Punjabi flair of Rajouri Garden, with a detour to CR Park for Bengali fish staples, to the meaty delights of Nizamuddin, and more. Even so, the menu may feel extensive to navigate, hence for convenience, you can opt for the ‘Taste of Dhilli’ that brings the best from each neighbourhood with a six-course tasting menu. Whatever you pick, you’ll be assured of Chef Vineet’s unique twist to every dish.