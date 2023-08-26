Restaurant review | CIRQA: Mumbai’s new cocktail bar gives a modern spin to the city's history and cosmopolitanism

CIRQA, Mumbai. (Photo: Assad Dadan)

If you are looking for “dangerously good” cocktails in south Mumbai and wouldn’t mind some good food with no specific cuisine restriction to go along with it, then the newly opened CIRQA is the place to be. Brothers Pankaj Gupta and Avinash Gupta who are behind Taftoon, Oye Kake, and Café Haqq Se, have joined Adele de Fontbrune to come up with this stylish two-storey cocktail bar in Lower Parel's Mathuradas Mills.

The name was inspired by the word “circa” that alludes to the times that have left an impact but are not bound by dates and details. “We are also throwing back to Mumbai’s history, paying homage to it, and giving it our very own twist. Hence, the Q. CIRQA: a modern twist to the history and cosmopolitan soul of Mumbai,” says Pankaj.

CIRQA, Mumbai. (Photo: Assad Dadan)

There is an interesting story behind the inspiration to create this place. “It all started with a book. My brother Avinash and I were enjoying a couple of cocktails at a bar in Mumbai and got into an intense conversation over how we should do one in Mumbai, channeling all of our experiences from travels around the world. So, for research purposes, I took off to Europe to get better clarity about what I wanted to do. One day, while I was rummaging through thrift stores and old book shops, I came across a cocktail book, which was over 100 years old, and quickly bought it for a few pounds, only to later realise how priceless it was. That was the start. I was also very clear that I wanted it to be an ode to the city of Mumbai, and that we would build something that the city would be proud of. I want CIRQA to not only become a cocktail temple, but also a watering hole for art, culture, music, fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts. We wanted to break the cultural norm of hopping between places and instead offer a comprehensive experience in one location,” says Pankaj, owner of Flavour Pot Foods.

What is unique is the fact that this bar spotlights cocktails, and the restaurateurs have spent a lot of time and attention to detail to create a new style of cocktails that are outrageously delicious while being slyly potent. The kitchen is helmed by Mumbai’s Chef Shannon Lawrence, who is an alumni of the Culinary Institute of America, and draws from cultures around the world to create chic and contemporary flavoured dishes.

CIRQA, Mumbai. (Photo: Assad Dadan)

Adele, who has a decade-long experience working with hospitality, food and beverage ventures in Paris and London adds, “CIRQA is about the cosmopolitan essence of Mumbai. Our drink and food menu offers a mix of bar nibbles and larger, indulgent plates. Our aim was to serve well-presented, simple dishes for both lunch and dinner. Our kitchen team had fun re-inventing the use of certain Indian ingredients. For example, "Is This Cabbage?" is honouring the humble cabbage found so commonly in Indian homes, in an elevated, refined way. The cabbage is cooked in five different stages, before it reaches your table, and paired with cauliflower, tempered raw papaya and a yellow pepper sauce and it is a firm favourite for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Our Lobster-tail with bisque emulsion is another exciting option for a decadent experience.”

CIRQA, Mumbai, spotlights cocktails.

The illustrated menu by @Designstack is a delight and follows a new format that is inspired by European tapas styles. It has Teasers, which are beautifully crafted scrumptious bar nibbles, and they are paired with cocktails. Every cocktail has a story behind it. Some favourites include a sour, nutty, toasty cocktail Flying Panda, that has pandan syrup, and pairs well with duck prosciutto, the intense Cereal Killer, the smooth, aromatic Trust In Me, Shut The Duck Up, a bold duck fat washed cocktail softened by cinzano rosso, the subtle use of orange, pepper, and lavender tincture; or the subtle, bittersweet, citrusy, Sakura’s Punch, a gin-based cocktail with refreshing grapefruit genmaicha shrub, and other classic innovative twists.

Chef Shannon Lawrence draws from cultures around the world to create chic and contemporary flavoured dishes at CIRQA, Mumbai.

The décor by The Busride team is an ode to romantic Art Deco styles of old Mumbai, with geometric tables and booths that celebrates the two-way bar, a cosy, romantic outdoor section, tall windows, an enormous stained glass circular clock design on the winding wooden staircase, and lots of foliage for the perfect turn-back-time atmosphere. There are three distinctive spaces, including an anti-speakeasy bar on the second floor called 1960, which is almost like a bar within a bar, all of which allow guests to not have to hop pubs, but enjoy different experiences in the same bar. “The name 1960 is homage to the year Mumbai became the capital of Maharashtra, and the year the first international Air India flight took off from the city,” says Adele.