Ranveer Singh: ‘My family, my wife, my team, and my closest friends are my ultimate travel essentials’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the newly appointed destination ambassador for Abu Dhabi.

For somebody who is constantly on the move for his work, Ranveer Singh cherishes his laidback holiday trips. The superstar has recently been appointed the destination ambassador for Abu Dhabi and has even shot a summer campaign film for them, titled ‘One Summer Isn’t Enough’. In this interview, the Simmba actor gets candid about his travel adventures and finding the right balance between relaxation and exploration. Edited excerpts:

How does it feel to be the brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi? What do you think is the USP of this destination?

Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my heart, and I feel honoured to be the brand ambassador, sharing its beauty with the world. What sets Abu Dhabi apart is its ability to cater to every traveller’s interests. Whether you’re passionate about history and want to explore landmarks like Qasr Al Hosn, a nature lover in search of stunning landscapes, or a fan of world-class events like IIFA, Abu Dhabi has something to offer everyone.

How many times have you been to Abu Dhabi? Any unforgettable experience that you would like to share?

Abu Dhabi is a beautiful and welcoming city. I have been fortunate enough to visit Abu Dhabi several times, and each experience has been truly remarkable. One particular moment that stands out for me is the final clash of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games in 2022, held at the Etihad Arena. It was a fun experience, and I had the opportunity to interact with notable personalities like Steve Harvey and Shaquille O'Neal. As a sports enthusiast, I also thoroughly enjoyed attending the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 280 mixed martial arts event at Yas Island. During my time there, I had the pleasure of meeting UFC legends Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my heart, and I eagerly anticipate returning to this city, which feels like a second home to me.

You have travelled to many countries and continents for holidays and work. How do you think travelling has helped you grow? Has it made you understand yourself and the world around you better?

Travelling, both for leisure and work as an actor, has been a catalyst for my personal and professional growth. It has expanded my world view, allowing me to embrace and understand diverse cultures with empathy and appreciation. Each travel experience has brought me closer to the richness and beauty of our world, broadening my horizons and deepening my connection to humanity.

Are there things you cannot do without when travelling? Any essentials you need to carry along?

When I travel, there are certain things that I consider essential to have with me. However, beyond material possessions, what truly matters to me are the people I am travelling with. My family, my wife, my team, and my closest friends are my ultimate essentials. As a people person, I thrive on the energies and connections I share with those around me. For a successful and fulfilling holiday or work trip, I seek companions who match my enthusiasm and passion or bring a level of energy that inspires and uplifts me. Their presence is what truly enhances my travel experiences and makes every journey memorable.

When you are on holiday, do you usually stuff it with a lot of things to do or do you like to make it a more relaxed one?

As an actor who frequently travels, my approach to holidays varies depending on the nature of the trip. Work-related trips are often fast-paced and demanding, with tight schedules and constant transitions from one place to another. However, when it comes to leisure trips, I enjoy finding a balance between relaxation and exploration.

When I'm on vacation with my family, I prefer a more relaxed and laid-back itinerary. It's about spending quality time together. When I travel with friends, it becomes a delightful mix of adventure and leisure.