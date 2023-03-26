 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quentin Tarantino, Meryl Streep and the slow-rising star of audiobooks

Supriya Thanawala
Mar 26, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

Machine technologies and literary techniques have turned writing for the audiobook sector a genre in itself.

Hollywood actor Meryl Streep is lending her voice to Ann Patchett's 'Tom Lake', which releases in India on August 8, 2023. (Photo from the 2016 Berlinale by Glyn Lowe via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

Meryl Streep read for the audiobook version of children's classic Charlotte's Web back in 2019. We will again have her reading to us - this time, she's lending her voice to Ann Patchett's Tom Lake which releases in India on August 8, 2023. Quentin Tarantino rendered his autobiographical Cinema Speculation in his own voice for the audiobook version when it came out late last year.

To be sure, celebrities reading for audiobooks isn't new. What is interesting is what that can do for the overall quality of audiobooks. For what you say can easily become jarring, when how you say it and when you say it is not quite as refined - especially in the context of an audiobook.

Audiobook sales went up during the pandemic. But they have been on a steady rise on many audio streaming platforms in the post-pandemic period too. So how do publishers, producers, and artists re-create that? And what does it mean for us readers?

How to create an immersive experience