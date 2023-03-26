Quentin Tarantino, Meryl Streep and the rising star of audiobooks

Hollywood actor Meryl Streep is lending her voice to Ann Patchett's 'Tom Lake', which releases in India on August 8, 2023. (Photo from the 2016 Berlinale by Glyn Lowe via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

Meryl Streep read for the audiobook version of children's classic Charlotte's Web back in 2019. We will again have her reading to us - this time, she's lending her voice to Ann Patchett's Tom Lake which releases in India on August 8, 2023. Quentin Tarantino rendered his autobiographical Cinema Speculation in his own voice for the audiobook version when it came out late last year.

To be sure, celebrities reading for audiobooks isn't new. What is interesting is what that can do for the overall quality of audiobooks. For what you say can easily become jarring, when how you say it and when you say it is not quite as refined - especially in the context of an audiobook.

Audiobook sales went up during the pandemic. But they have been on a steady rise on many audio streaming platforms in the post-pandemic period too. So how do publishers, producers, and artists re-create that? And what does it mean for us readers?

How to create an immersive experience

“I wanted the book to feel like a conversation with a friend,” says sexual health educator Leeza Mangaldas, whose self-help title The Sex Book (HarperCollins, 2022) was trending online in both print and audiobook format at the time of writing — she narrated the audiobook version in her own voice. “Given that I use my voice for my work already, I’ve written the book in a similar tone to the way that I speak — in order to make it as easy to read and understand as possible. It felt like the best fit was for me to read it out loud myself,” she says.

The best audiobooks obviously go beyond being a “listening” experience and connect with the reader, to activate your visual imagination and analytical mental faculties. “I like to close my eyes and really focus on what’s being said,” says Leeza. “As opposed to watching something on TV or an OTT platform or scrolling on your phone, it’s nice to be able to relax your eyes and listen to a soothing, interesting audiobook. It helps calm my mind, and it allows for a uniquely focused and peaceful listening experience,” she adds.

The rhythm of the storytelling, the emotions of its characters and the settings, along with the ideas and underpinnings that the work is based on — all of these trigger something special in you.

Author and podcast host Leeza Mangaldas.

What it takes to read for audiobooks

As the volume of work grows, many voice-over artists today are honing their skills to read for an audiobook.

Riya Mukherjee, radio-jockey-cum-voice-over-artist, says it helps to be an avid reader. Mukherjee, who began her career as a behind-the-scenes copywriter with Times FM back in the 1990s and has recently done the narration for a diverse set of books, says: “In non-fiction, you’ve got to connect with the information, while in fiction, you’ve got to connect with the emotion.”

Mukherjee has lent her voice over the last few years to Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar’s Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography (HarperCollins, 2022), Ira Saxena and Nilima Sinha’s India’s Freedom Story (HarperCollins, 2021), and Anita Krishnan’s Ghosts of the Silent Hills: Stories Based on True Hauntings (Fingerprint! Publishing, 2019).

Another requirement, Mukherjee says, is that if the narrator does not understand what they are reading, then how will the listener?

Which is not to say that the reader needs to be an expert in the field. “If you read the papers, if you read random magazines, if you read fiction/non-fiction, then what happens is that (even) if it is not a subject you are deeply into, it should at least be a subject that you can get curious about,” she said.

“I am generally curious,” she says, reflecting on why she hasn't limited herself to any one subject-matter, and gone on to voice a history textbook as well as ghost stories.

Increasingly on platforms such as Storytel and Audible, audiobooks are not just an oral version of a book. According to Shailesh Sawlani, Director - Audible, their Amazon-partnered audio platform has seen a 39 percent growth in its paid listening hours and also a 30 percent increase in its catalogue size during 2022. “Our talent base has grown and spanned across authors, celebrities, producers and influencers,” he says.

Curiosity has led audiobook publishers and artists alike to innovate, from fiction to non-fiction and from history to biography and business to sexual health. This is what has led to growth in this sector. Traditional publishers, too, instead of licensing away the rights to a studio for an audiobook, are now producing some audiobooks themselves.

Riya Mukherjee is a radio jockey-cum-voice-over artist for audiobooks.

Intellectual property rights for audiobooks

“In the beginning of the pandemic, we began producing audiobooks ourselves,” says Arcopol Chaudhuri, Executive Editor - Rights & New Media, HarperCollins Publishers India, adding that this became hugely profitable for them during the first lockdown when audiobook sales shot up at a time when Amazon was forced to restrict delivery of goods to essential items, and physical books could not be bought or sold for many weeks.

“When we would earlier license out rights to platforms, the platforms would themselves produce the audiobooks. In licensing, what happens is that, say, I license the rights to Audible, they will produce the audiobook and make it available on Audible only. However, we felt that restricting an audiobook to one platform alone was not such a good idea, because someone has a subscription somewhere, someone doesn’t have a subscription somewhere,” Chaudhuri says.

“We are still primarily a print-book-led publisher though,” Chaudhuri adds. “But we are also slowly and consciously becoming aware of the fact that stories are becoming platform-agnostic. So, if a story is pitched to us and we realise that, hey, this is not meant to be a physical book, we may find that we can do a lot more with it if we directly publish it as an audiobook,” he adds.

This has helped Harper reach a wider audience with its audiobooks, but it has also allowed them to commission more content across mediums. This has also made book publishers and audio streaming platforms more equal competitors in this market.

So which audiobook titles do well in India?

Sachin Sharma, Executive Editor of HarperCollins Publishers, says: “...business books make for good audiobooks, especially when talking about personal finance, self-help, leadership and business memoirs. But a technical business book may not always be a good listening experience. Take, for example, Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking, Fast and Slow, a book with plenty of illustrations. Presenting illustrations in an audible format is impossible.”

That’s the reason why narrative innovation is crucial. In order to make technical concepts interesting without visuals, the writing must be engaging, captivating, and easy to understand, as Riya Mukherjee had also observed.

“In the bigger turn, anybody who likes longer stories and has a phone would be a target audience for audiobooks,” says Yogesh Dashrath, Country Manager, Storytel India. Dashrath says that while personal development and romance are leading genres on Storytel, given how crime and romance are global favourites too, audiobook-listening patterns in India still reflect traditional book-reading trends.

Sound effects / SFX

Just as movies have VFX (visual effects), audiobooks, radio shows, podcasts and films can employ SFX (sound effects). Audiobook publishers and producers are increasingly realising that sound effects (SFX) can make the listening experience more enriching, especially where a voice-over narrative is not sufficient for the work.

Natasha Kapur, Senior Vice President - Marketing and Digital at Penguin Random House India, says they’ve brought in special sound effects in many audiobooks of their children’s titles, some of which are extremely picture-heavy too (such as those by celebrity children’s author Sudha Murthy). “We are creating a lot of music and visual sound effects for these books in order to make them even more exciting,” says Kapur.

Harish Mehta is the founder and executive chairman of Onward Technologies Ltd.

Nasscom co-founder Harish Mehta, whose autobiography The Maverick Effect became popular in 2022, is excited to see an audiobook version of his book — despite the fact that he still hasn’t found the right voice-over narrator for it.

Yet, it’s not just about voice and a linear narration for a tech entrepreneur like Mehta, who brings his journey to life through witty anecdotes in his book. Mehta, whose expertise lies in artificial intelligence, says that technology will make many more things possible in the times to come. “You can now do special effects in just a second,” he said, citing the example of Bahubali, where the experience of descriptive elements of nature, such as waterfalls and mountains, were all brought out through sound effects.

This kind of sensory convergence between VFX (visual effects) and SFX (sound effects) is the future for many international audiobook publishers such as Penguin Random House and HarperCollins.

“The same things can be done on 5G now, using cloud,” says Mehta. “That kind of computing power and speed will be available very soon and it will entirely change the creativity part of the media world.”

Because, while listening to a great narration can be an amazing audio “reading” experience, it is only the power of innovative sound editing that can transplant us into the fantastic visual worlds of books and literature.