Perumal Murugan's Pyre didn't make the International Booker Prize 2023 shortlist. Here's why you should read it any way

Madhavi S. Mahadevan
Apr 18, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Originally published in Tamil in 2013 and translated into English by Aniruddhan Vasudevan in 2016, Perumal Murugan's Pyre is a story of forbidden love.

An academic and noted author in Tamil, Perumal Murugan has written 10 novels, five collections of short stories and poems besides several non-fiction titles relating to language and literature. His book Pyre was on the 2023 International Booker Prize Long List. While it is heartening that for the second year running – after Hindi novelist Geetanjali Shree’s win for Tomb of Sandstone – an Indian author is again being considered for the prestigious award, Murugan’s regular readers will rejoice at the phoenix-like ascension of a writer who, not so long ago, had declared the demise of his writing career. Fittingly, the longlisted book is titled Pookkuzhi, translated into English as Pyre.

Pyre (Pookuzhi), 2016

Demons and a death wish

Writing is a lonely business. Secret fears inhibit every author: Do I have anything original to say? Have I expressed myself or not? Will the publishers accept it? Will the readers ‘get it’? Will the critics be kind? In Perumal Murugan’s case, it was none of the above but a more overt and, therefore, more dangerous monster that restrained him. Five years after his 2010 novel Maadhorubhagan (translated into English by Aniruddhan Vasudevan as One Part Woman) was published, it aroused the anger of right-wing activists in his own hometown in western Tamil Nadu. Their feelings had been offended by its depiction of an obsolete sexual custom meant to help childless couples get offspring. Faced with severe harassment, that included a case against him in the Madras High Court, Murugan staged his own literary death in 2015 by writing a post on Facebook. ‘Perumal Murugan the writer is dead. As he is not god, he is not going to resurrect himself. He also has no faith in rebirth. An ordinary teacher, he will live as P. Murugan. Leave him alone.’ Luckily, the High Court, having more robust sensibilities than the plaintiffs, tossed the lawsuit out in 2016 saying: ‘If you don’t like a book, throw it away.’ The judgment’s closing words were: ‘Let the author be resurrected for what he is best at, to write.’