People don't want to be managed but they do want to be led and inspired: Stephen MR Covey

Stephen M.R. Covey, who co-founded CoveyLink, a consulting practice to help leaders and organizations increase and leverage trust to achieve superior performance, is the author of The Speed of Trust. Covey was in Mumbai recently. In an interaction with Moneycontrol.com, he discussed management principles of trust, his views on Indian organizations and what today’s workforce needs above all. Edited Excerpts:

'The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People', the book your father Stephen R. Covey wrote, was a runaway best-seller. As you continue the mantle to write books and speak on management, what about his works may or may not be applicable today?

His book was published 34 years ago and is more relevant today because he's focusing on principles of human effectiveness that are timeless, they are not fads, they are principles of fairness, and of vision, and of empathy, and understanding mutual benefit, renewal… fundamental principles... What people want also is a sense of changelessness. And principles represent that. So that I think is… in a sense stayed the same, the need for principles, especially in the midst of such change, and disruption.

Some of the things that have changed are in front of our eyes. People can work from home, remote work, hybrid work, intentionally flexible work. Also, people have choices and options today, in a way that they didn't have even just a few years ago. So it puts a greater premium on the importance of leaders and organizations to build a kind of high trust culture that inspires people so that people choose to be there. Because they don't feel that same sense of loyalty that they might have had in the past.

Loyalty or its absence is a key factor in the workforce today – how do your principles of management apply in that context?

It is a dichotomy, but people today especially don't want to be managed. People want to be led. They want to be trusted. They want to be inspired, especially younger generations. Older generations were tolerant of command and control. It's what they grew up with. Everyone did it, they expected it. So they accepted it. Younger generations are not having any of it. And when they feel they're being managed and micromanaged, they're going to leave. We have gone from multiple choice to infinite choice. There are options. So we've got to provide a compelling reason why people want to be part of this. And again, people don't want to be managed but they do want to be led. They want to be trusted. They want to be inspired; when they are, they tend to stay. And most people have a desire for purpose.

What’s your take on companies and how they are run in India since you have been here a few times?

I don't know have enough direct day-to-day experience to truly be insightful on this but one company I've been working with is Fractal Analytics. They are into AI, and very analytical. So analytical people sometimes have a hard time trusting, because they're hardwired to lead with suspicion, not with trust. But to build a high trust culture that's innovative and creative and inspires, you have to trust people. So they changed their values, they added one. And they said this, here's the new value, “extend extreme trust, and be accountable”, they kind of went to the extreme to make the point that don't let your analysis get in the way of the leadership work you're going to do. Be more trusting.

You talk about trust but that’s the hardest thing to build in business?

The idea is that we just have to be smart about it. I call it smart trust, as opposed to blind trust. Blind trust is indiscriminate. It's a one size fits all, and that's not going to work in today's world because too many people can't be trusted. (At the) same time, you can also not trust enough and lose out. Just like there's a high cost of trusting too much, there's maybe even a higher cost of not trusting enough.

So you're trying to find that sweet spot, and (you) can by assessing three things, the situation, the risk involved, what could go wrong? How likely are the consequences of that going wrong? And what's the credibility of the person or the people involved. It’s a sliding scale.

I would add one more thing. When you extend the trust to others, do it by building an agreement together around the trust you are giving. And that agreement has two halves to it. You clarify expectations, about the desires if I'm trusting someone to run this business, or to work from home, or whatever it might be, I'm clarifying expectations around results, and guidelines and resources. And then I'm agreeing to a process of accountability to those expectations. So that I'm creating control, not through me hovering over (to) micromanage, but through an agreement we're building together.