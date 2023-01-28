 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian designer Gaurav Gupta debuts at Paris Haute Couture Week

Jan 28, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

Gaurav Gupta has dressed many Indian and global celebrities in his sculpted, structurally draped outfits, for appearances at Cannes film festival, the Oscars and other elite events.

Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta debuted at the Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday, January 26, with a collection named "Shunya", or zero, in which he explored the "possibilities between zero and infinity, with tangents of mythology, fantasy and surrealism".

Gupta has dressed many Indian and global celebrities in his sculpted, structurally draped outfits. In 2022, he designed rapper Megan Thee Stallion's Oscars dress, that was widely praised by the global press.

 

 

Speaking to Vogue magazine about his collection, Gupta said he did not want "any limits to imagination".