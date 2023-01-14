My Family and Other Globalizers | Battle cry of the global Indian mom: when in doubt, take them out

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

To be the mother of a teenage boy in this era of encouraging our offspring to express their emotions and preferences is a thankless job. To begin with, my 14-year-old’s emotional range is rather limited, existing solely between sarcasm and cynicism. As for his preferences: everything is “lame”, and eye-roll worthy. In one respect, it’s almost back to the bad old days of toddlerhood, in how much of a role the word “No” plays in his vocabulary.

“Would you like to watch the Nutcracker at the Royal Opera House?” I asked him enthusiastically a few weeks ago, unable to imagine a better way to ring in the New Year. “No,” he replied. How about a nice walk in the countryside? No. Trip to the museum? No. Even dangling the prospect of watching a movie together at the cinema was swatted down.

What is going on? When I was a kid, if my parents had offered to take me out anywhere at all, even just to accompany them grocery shopping, or to the tailor’s shop for a fitting, I was hopping with excitement. To be fair, this probably had less to do with my enthusiastic personality than with my radical lack of entertainment options, which had consisted of pen and paper and my parents' library.

Come to think of it, how did we spend those days with no TV – save Doordarshan’s scanty, crepuscular, offerings? And given that the only entertainment the phone provided was the odd cross-connection that inevitably ended with everyone hollering “hello” for an inordinate amount of time.

The result, regardless, was that the idea of an outing, however banal the destination, meant a technicolored window onto the world. You might spot a lime green parrot up a tree, or the dust rising off a maidan as kids played cricket. And maybe if you were really good, your parents might proffer up some kind of treat: a Thums Up, or a tub of vanilla ice cream.

Fast forward a few decades and the idea that spotting a green parrot, possibly, might incentivize my 14-year-old to leave his room – where reside his desktop, record player, and mobile phone charger – is laughable. Inside his room, my son can individualize everything from entertainment to education. And all without the inconveniences that are a necessary part of being in the world: traffic, delays, rain, heat, other people, and their preferences, not to mention their viruses. COVID lockdowns did not help the cause of urban parents trying to tempt their teenagers into the badlands of the street. But this presents the modern parent with a dilemma. In-vogue parenting methods do not encourage us to force our children to do things. We are supposed to gently encourage them to find their own passions, not impose our idea of culture on them. I have two things to say about such modern ways. Firstly, the thing all our children are passionate about is video games and for this they do not need our encouragement, gentle or otherwise. Second: forcing children to do things is the definition of a parent’s job. It is from years of being forced into endeavours and experiences that my offspring has any decent skills at all. He plays piano beautifully – the result of operatic levels of parental heavy-handedness. He knows his Velazquez from his Vermeer because of his mom’s inability to hear the word “no” in connection with a trip to the museum. He reads because of the epochal amount of time he was read to, when younger. He eats widely and opines deeply because of sheer bloody mindedness on the part of his parents, who are willing to suffer the sulkiness of an insufferable teenager, rather than give in to the temptation of just leaving him behind at home. Now, don’t let me oversell Ishaan’s virtues to you. Given a choice, he will pick his mobile phone and YouTube videos over much of the real world’s munificence. Which is why force and fait accompli are my allies. I am aware my parental sway has a limited shelf life. My son already towers over me, and in the blink of an eye he will be adulting his way through his own life. But I also know that “his way” will have been infiltrated by my (superior) way, thanks to all that culture I shoved down his throat, even on peril of him regurgitating his annoyance all over me. To repeat, it’s a thankless job, parenting in the modern world. About as far removed from the day when children paid obeisance to their progenitors as a manifestation of their abiding filial piety, as a cassette player is from Spotify. We’re lucky if our teens acknowledge us at all. There was a day about a year ago, forever etched in my mind, when my firstborn lifted his chin in my direction and uttered “What’s up dawg?” Kalyug, folks! Or at least it can feel like that. So, this is my battle cry of the global Indian mom: when in doubt, take them out, by force if necessary. Force them, over and above all else, to inhabit the World. To detach from their devices and to inhale the world; to touch it and hear it. Take them travelling, drag them to museums and lectures and book talks and dance performances. Talk up the world; the trees in autumn and the blossoms in spring. Exult in the snow and sluice through the sea. Walk and bicycle and ask strangers their stories at every opportunity. That is our real duty as parents.

Pallavi Aiyar is an award-winning independent journalist who has reported from, and parented in, China, Europe, Indonesia and Japan. She is the author of 'Babies and Bylines: Parenting on the move'.

