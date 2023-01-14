 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
My Family and Other Globalizers | Battle cry of the global Indian mom: when in doubt, take them out

Pallavi Aiyar
Jan 14, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

How to get the kids to leave their rooms (and video games), to experience the world.

Given a choice, many teens would pick their phone and videos over much of the real world’s munificence. (Photo: Julia M Cameron via Pexels)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

To be the mother of a teenage boy in this era of encouraging our offspring to express their emotions and preferences is a thankless job. To begin with, my 14-year-old’s emotional range is rather limited, existing solely between sarcasm and cynicism. As for his preferences: everything is “lame”, and eye-roll worthy. In one respect, it’s almost back to the bad old days of toddlerhood, in how much of a role the word “No” plays in his vocabulary.

“Would you like to watch the Nutcracker at the Royal Opera House?” I asked him enthusiastically a few weeks ago, unable to imagine a better way to ring in the New Year. “No,” he replied. How about a nice walk in the countryside? No. Trip to the museum? No. Even dangling the prospect of watching a movie together at the cinema was swatted down.

What is going on? When I was a kid, if my parents had offered to take me out anywhere at all, even just to accompany them grocery shopping, or to the tailor’s shop for a fitting, I was hopping with excitement. To be fair, this probably had less to do with my enthusiastic personality than with my radical lack of entertainment options, which had consisted of pen and paper and my parents' library.

Come to think of it, how did we spend those days with no TV – save Doordarshan’s scanty, crepuscular, offerings? And given that the only entertainment the phone provided was the odd cross-connection that inevitably ended with everyone hollering “hello” for an inordinate amount of time.

The result, regardless, was that the idea of an outing, however banal the destination, meant a technicolored window onto the world. You might spot a lime green parrot up a tree, or the dust rising off a maidan as kids played cricket. And maybe if you were really good, your parents might proffer up some kind of treat: a Thums Up, or a tub of vanilla ice cream.