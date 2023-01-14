 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noma and the Search for a Second Act

Bloomberg Editors
Jan 14, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Noma chef Rene Redzepi had important questions for Ferran Adria, who’d shuttered El Bulli eight years before: How should he think about life after Noma? How does one go about a second act?

Noma, Copenhagen, in 2010. Chef Rene Redzepi has closed and reopened Noma before. (Photo: Studio Sarah Lou via Wikimedia Commons)

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Copenhagen became a place of pilgrimage for global gourmands because of Noma and its chef Rene Redzepi. The news that he will close its doors as a restaurant at the end of 2024 brought me back to the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2019. I’d just had lunch there with my friends Ferran and Isabel Adria, who were visiting from Barcelona. Ferran was the trailblazing wizard of El Bulli on the Costa Brava— a supremely innovative kitchen that made culinary history. Rene had worked there briefly and credits Ferran with freeing the imagination of cooks around the world from the dominance of French gastronomy.

Rene and his wife Nadine led us out into the restaurant’s lovely garden. He had important questions for Ferran, who’d shuttered El Bulli eight years before: How should he think about life after Noma? How does one go about a second act?

Creativity is key (Photo: City Foodsters via Wikimedia Commons)

Here were two epic figures in the universe of haute cuisine, but I can’t say any real answers emerged from their conversation. Ferran’s one dictum was that, whatever Rene did, it couldn’t be just about food. Creativity, the Catalan chef said, was his operating principle. He had been working hard to turn the site of El Bulli into a center for innovation in all endeavors. That ambition had gotten a lot of attention but most of it derived from Ferran’s own compelling personality and his historic role in making Spain a mecca for the culinary avant-garde — or as he prefers to say in Spanish, la vanguardia. I’d been following the evolution of the post-restaurant El Bulli and was aware that Ferran had so many ideas for the project that shaping it had become a monumental task in itself. El Bulli will finally reopen this year — as a culinary museum.

On that September afternoon, Rene had listened politely but did not look as if he’d gotten the direction he needed. The New York Times says Noma will become a food laboratory that will turn out products to be sold online. However successful the endeavor, the next chapter will be very different from being the acclaimed chef of the best restaurant in the world. I think of the lines from Tennyson’s Ulysses: “How dull it is to pause, to make an end,/To rust unburnish'd, not to shine in use!”

I suspect Rene will go through what I sense Ferran has discovered. It’s great to be part of history — but not really comforting to know you have become part of the past. There’s nothing that quite compares to the rush from being the world’s No. 1 restaurant — an acknowledgement not just of creativity but of that most difficult of arts, making people happy simply by placing food in front of them.