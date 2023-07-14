No tomatoes, no cry: How to cook meals minus the pricey fruit

Tomatoes, which were once Rs 20/kg is today Rs 200/kg. Dishes like Butter Chicken can't be made without the vitamin C-rich fruit. Hwoever, there are many traditional Indian dishes that don't require tomatoes. (Photo via Unsplash)

After onion prices that made us cry — literally, it’s now the turn of tomatoes. The retail price of tomatoes (which was once Rs 20 per kg) has now reached a staggering Rs 200 a kg — making them largely unaffordable for the average middle-class household. Unseasonably heavy rains during this year's tomato season destroyed the crops and sparked a fatal fungal disease in the tomato crop across the country. Traders warn that prices are unlikely to relent in the coming days as heavy rains continue to damage stocks.

So, is it time to forgo the tomato and cook without it? Yes, say chefs and home cooks who have some found some common and uncommon alternatives to the fruit. But truth be told — this fruit was never a part of Indian kitchens!

Nothing desi about tomatoes

Besides vitamin C, tomatoes also contain large amount of glutamates which unleash loads of umami especially when slow-cooked and dehydrated. (Photo: Monika Grabkowska via Unsplash)

While tomatoes are now considered integral to Indian cooking they never belonged to India. The tomato is native to western South America and Central America. Shockingly for almost two centuries after they arrived in Europe from the Americas, no one ate tomatoes because they were assumed to be poisonous. Nonetheless, they exploded in popularity in the 17th century and become the centrepiece of most Mediterranean cooking. It was introduced to India when Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama discovered a sea route to Calicut in 1498 and brought with him the ‘red berry’ along with potatoes, cashew nuts and chillies. It quickly conquered the tastebuds and kitchens with its ability to bulk up gravies and add mild sourness. Apart from vitamin C, tomatoes also contain large amount of glutamates which unleash loads of umami especially when slow-cooked and dehydrated. Umami is that pleasant savoury taste described as brothy or meaty. You can taste umami in foods that contain a high level of the amino acid glutamate like Parmesan cheese, seaweed, miso and mushrooms.

Cooking without tomatoes

Our ancestors never used tomatoes in their cooking. Traditionally, Hindus made their pooja foods without tomatoes, while the Goans still use kokum and bilimbi (a kind of stone fruit) to sour their curries. Anglo-Indians and Catholic use vinegar to add zing to their food and people in the north, particularly in Uttar Pradesh make use of dahi for taste. Several households in Maharashtra and Gujarat use kokum instead of tomato when making dals. In many parts of Northeast and regions like Jammu and Kashmir, the tomato still remains a lesser used ingredient. A prime example is the lip-smacking mutton yakhni which uses yoghurt to add tang to the saffron-based mutton broth. Then there is Kashmiri Dum Aloo where baby potatoes are simmered in yogurt and spices to make a wildly delicious side dish.

Even Bengali cuisine is mostly devoid of tomatoes (barring the famous tomato chutney, of course). Wildly popular dishes such as Aloo Posto (potato and poppy seeds), Kosha Mangsho (dry spicy mutton), Muri Ghonto (fish head with rice) and even the much-loved Shorshe Ilish (hilsa made in a mustard-based gravy) have no association with tomatoes. It’s mainly the cuisines of north India that uses the combination of onion, tomatoes, ginger and garlic to sizzle things up. “Tomatoes were never used in most traditional recipes of south India. Back home in Mangalore, we have always used tamarind as a souring agent in curries and chutneys. But these days everybody puts tomatoes in everything, including sambar, which is blasphemous for us,” says Sarita Gowda a Mangalorean in Mumbai.

Talk about souring agents Malayalees get emotional about kodumpulli a fruit used to add sourness to curries in Kerala. “I can’t imagine a good fish curry without kodumpulli. We use it after rinsing and soaking it in hot water. It lends a pleasant sourness to the gravy. Unlike tamarind, kodumpulli comes with hints of sweetness, and the faintest whiff of smoke. Steaming hot fish curry with kodumpulli spread over soft boiled tapioca or red rice is something else,” says Ancy Mathew.

Aside from the acidic bite, tomatoes are mainly used to give structure and that deep-red colour synonymous with curries. Most importantly it enliven the bland starches we eat them with. While a butter chicken or bhuna gosht can’t be constructed respectfully without tomatoes there are many other everyday dishes that can be made without the fruit, believe chefs. All we have to do is experiment with a plethora of ingredients.

While a butter chicken or bhuna gosht can’t be constructed respectfully without tomatoes there are many other everyday dishes that can be made without the fruit, believe chefs. (Photo: Raman via Unsplash)

According to Rajesh Malik, executive chef — Out of the Blue, Mumbai, squash can replace tomatoes to add texture or richness to a dish. “You can use it in most Indian gravies like butter chicken and even pav bhaji as the texture is relatively the same. It thickens up the sauce and adds that smooth texture,” he says. Curd, besan (chickpea flour) and potato mash are also useful to thicken gravies.

Curd also be used to thicken gravies. (Photo: Micheile Henderson via Unsplash)

“Onion paste and cashew nut paste can be used to make the base for most Indian dishes that use tomatoes. You can also experiment with coconut milk to thicken gravies. For tang use tamarind, yogurt, or kokum,” says Eashan Kaul, corporate head chef — Zoca Café. For those looking for the consistency of tomato, chef suggests a purée of mixed bell peppers. This base maintains a similar texture while providing a different but equally delightful flavour to the dish.

If you are making tomato centric European/American dishes like spaghetti Americano, lasagne or cannelloni replace fresh tomatoes with pizza sauce or a pasta based sauce says Rohan Dsouza head chef at Sirocco, a poolside café and Bistro in Mumbai. “That will give a very consistent result to the fresh tomatoes. But make sure to use cooked down Italian tomato sauce. The Indian variety is quite sweet. Alternatively packaged tomato purée or paste also works. Carrot purée with a small addition of tomato ketchup and tomato purée can also be used to make a flavourful base,” he adds.

Concentrated tomato puree can be added to thicken gravies. (Photo: Dennis Klein via Unsplash)

Recipe

Bell pepper purée, by Eashan Kaul, corporate head chef at Zoca Café

Ingredients

Oil - 10 ml

Butter - 5 gm

Large bell peppers – 3 (red & yellow)

Salt to taste

Garlic pods - 4

Ginger -1 knob

Coriander stalks - 4

Red chilli powder 5 gm

Turmeric Powder 2.5 gm

Coriander powder 5 grams

Garam masala powder 3gm

Kasoori methi 2 gm

Cashew paste 15 gm

Cream 15 ml

Method

Roast bell peppers in an oven or on a griddle along with ginger, garlic, coriander stalks with addition of oil & salt. Once roasted make a paste of ginger and garlic. Keep it aside. Then make a fine paste of the rest of the ingredients.

Heat oil in a pan and add the ginger garlic paste and cook it through. Once it’s cooked add all the powdered spices followed by cashew nut paste and cook. Then add the blended pepper purée and cook it well. Once cooked adjust the seasoning and finish it with cream, butter and dried fenugreek leaves.

One may add the desired meat protein, cottage cheese or vegetable to this sauce and enjoy. The same purée can be used as a base for making pepper soup.